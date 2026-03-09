Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Service Continues Without Interruption Via Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman: Qatar Post

2026-03-09 02:02:13
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Postal Services Company (Qatar Post) announced that its land freight operations are continuing uninterrupted via Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Oman.

The Company stated that all shipments and deliveries are proceeding according to schedule, and that its field teams are working at full capacity to ensure the continuity and efficiency of services.

The Peninsula

