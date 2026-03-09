Moph Publishes Set Of Psychological Guidelines For Dealing With Current Situation

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) emphasised the importance of promoting mental health in light of the current situation by following a number of guidelines or seeking psychological support when needed.

Through a set of psychological guidelines, the ministry said that feelings of fear, anxiety, and sadness are a normal psychological response during times of crisis. Therefore, it is important to maintain a regular daily routine as much as possible, as this plays a role in promoting a sense of security and stability.

The MoPH also stressed that communicating with family and friends and sharing feelings to alleviate psychological stress is very important in these circumstances.

The ministry pointed out that in the event of severe symptoms such as persistent sleep disturbances or panic attacks, support from specialists can be sought.

The ministry also stressed the importance of taking care of physical health through good nutrition, sufficient sleep and physical activity, as this reduces stress and supports psychological resilience.

It also pointed out the importance of seeking support when needed, as talking to someone you trust can reduce stress and provide a sense of security.

The MoPH also focused on paying attention to the psychological needs of children, and reassuring them in language appropriate to their ages.

It emphasised the importance of encouraging children to express their feelings through play or drawing, as this helps them cope with what is happening around them.

It also emphasised that taking care of others, especially children and the elderly, contributes to building a safer and more psychologically stable environment within society.

The ministry urged people to seek help from psychological support services whenever needed by calling (16000), which operates daily from 8am to 8pm.