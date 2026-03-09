MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

Today, the Department of State announces the designation of the Sudanese Muslim Brotherhood as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist and the intent to designate the group as a Foreign Terrorist Organization.



The Sudanese Muslim Brotherhood (SMB), composed of the Sudanese Islamic Movement and its armed wing – the al-Baraa Bin Malik Brigade (BBMB), uses unrestrained violence against civilians to undermine efforts to resolve the conflict in Sudan and advance its violent Islamist ideology.



The SMB has contributed upwards of 20,000 fighters to the war in Sudan, many receiving training and other support from Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.



SMB's BBMB fighters have conducted mass executions of civilians in areas they captured, and repeatedly and summarily executed civilians based on race, ethnicity, or perceived affiliation with opposition groups.

The Treasury Department designated BBMB in September 2025 pursuant to Executive Order 14098,“Imposing Sanctions on Certain Persons Destabilizing Sudan and Undermining the Goal of a Democratic Transition” for its role in Sudan's brutal war.

Terrorist designations expose and isolate entities and individuals, denying them access to the U.S. financial system and the resources they need to carry out attacks.



All property and interests in property of the Sudanese Muslim Brotherhood that are in the United States or that are in possession or control of a U.S. person are blocked. U.S. persons are generally prohibited from conducting business with sanctioned persons.

Persons that engage in certain transactions or activities with the Sudanese Muslim Brotherhood may expose themselves to sanctions risk. Notably, engaging in certain transactions with them entails risk of secondary sanctions pursuant to counterterrorism authorities.



Today's actions are taken pursuant to section 219 of the Immigration and Nationality Act and Executive Order 13224. Foreign Terrorist Organization designations go into effect upon publication in the Federal Register.

Petitioners requesting removal of those designated today from the Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons List should refer to the Department of State's Delisting Guidance page.