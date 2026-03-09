Fitr Charity Set At 62-64Afs Per Person Based On Current Wheat Prices

Who should give and receive Fitr charity?

Religious scholar Noorullah Kawsar told Pajhwok Afghan News that the term“Fitr” is Arabic and the charity is a Shariah obligation that must be given per family member.

He explained:“Fitr charity is obligatory on anyone who has the means to give-someone who meets the nisab (minimum wealth threshold) and has more than their daily needs for today and tomorrow. Scholars say that if a person reaches the nisab threshold and zakat is due, Fitr charity is also obligatory.”

Kawsar added that the head of a household can give Fitr charity on behalf of other family members, while independent individuals must give their own. The charity should be given to the poor and needy.