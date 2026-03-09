US Democracy Effort In Afghanistan Unsuccessful, Says Hegseth
He made the remarks in a televised interview with CBS News.
He said:“The hubris of 'we're going to take Afghanistan and turn it into a Jeffersonian democracy by building Western-style forces and institutions' was never going to work. I saw it myself and watched it play out. That does not diminish the courage of the Americans who fought there, whom I know personally.”
Referring to the US war with Iran, he added that the conflict was not about rebuilding Iranian society.
kk/sa
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment