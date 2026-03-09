42 Dead In Kenya Floods After Heavy Rains

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): At least 42 people have been killed as a result of heavy flash floods in Kenya, a media report said on Monday.

Flash floods, triggered by heavy rains, swept through several regions of the country since Friday, Al Jazeera reported.

Kenya's Public Service and Special Programmes Minister, Geoffrey Ruku, told reporters on Sunday that police had recorded 42 deaths, including 26 in the capital, Nairobi.

Police said fatalities occurred in multiple counties as torrential rains battered large parts of the country over the weekend, flooding roads and disrupting transport and daily activities. The floods also caused extensive damage to infrastructure and livelihoods.

In Nairobi, floodwaters swept through low-lying neighbourhoods and informal settlements, submerging homes and sweeping away vehicles as rivers overflowed their banks.

Kenya Airways said the heavy rains had disrupted flights to Nairobi, forcing some to divert to the coastal city of Mombasa.

