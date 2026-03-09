Washington Long-Term Care Tax (WA Cares): What Workers Are Paying And Who Can Opt Out

MENAFN - Saving Advice) Washington's long‐term care program - known as the WA Cares Fund - is one of the most talked‐about payroll deductions in the state, and for good reason. Workers began paying the WA Cares tax in recent years, and many still aren't sure how much they owe, what the money funds, or whether they qualify for an exemption. With new legislative updates rolling out through 2025 and 2026, the rules continue to evolve, leaving employees confused about their rights and responsibilities. Understanding the WA Cares tax now can help you avoid surprises on your paycheck and make informed decisions about long‐term care planning. Here's what every Washington worker should know before the next pay cycle hits.

How Much Are Workers Paying Into WA Cares?

The WA Cares tax is a mandatory payroll deduction of 0.58% of all wages, and there is no income cap. That means every dollar you earn - including bonuses, commissions, PTO payouts, and even severance - is subject to the WA Cares tax. For a worker earning $60,000 per year, that's $348 annually taken directly from each paycheck.

Employers are required to withhold and remit the WA Cares tax, but they do not contribute themselves. Because the WA Cares tax applies to all income levels, high‐earning workers pay significantly more than they would under capped payroll taxes like Social Security.

What Does the WA Cares Tax Actually Pay For?

The WA Cares tax funds a statewide long‐term care benefit designed to reduce pressure on Medicaid and help residents afford care as they age. Eligible workers can access a lifetime benefit of $36,500, adjusted for inflation, to pay for services like in‐home care, assisted living, memory care, or home modifications.

The program aims to ensure that Washingtonians have at least a baseline of support before needing to spend down assets to qualify for Medicaid. Benefits begin rolling out statewide in 2026, with pilot counties already testing the system. While the benefit amount is limited, it can help delay or reduce out‐of‐pocket long‐term care costs.

Who Is Automatically Required to Pay the WA Cares Tax?

All W‐2 employees working in Washington must pay the WA Cares tax unless they qualify for an exemption. This includes full‐time, part‐time, seasonal, and temporary workers. Self‐employed individuals are not automatically included but may choose to opt in if they want access to the future benefit.

Workers who live out of state but work in Washington are still subject to the WA Cares tax. Because the tax is tied to employment rather than residency, many cross‐border workers are surprised to see the deduction on their paychecks.

Who Qualifies for a WA Cares Exemption?

Washington has expanded exemption categories since the program launched, making this one of the most important WA Cares tax questions workers should ask. Exemptions include individuals with private long‐term care insurance purchased before the original 2021 deadline, military spouses, temporary non‐residents, and certain veterans with service‐connected disabilities.

New categories added in 2025 and 2026 allow more workers to opt out under specific circumstances. However, exemptions are not automatic - workers must apply through the state and receive approval before employers can stop withholding the WA Cares tax. Once approved, exemptions are generally permanent and cannot be reversed.

How Do You Apply for a WA Cares Exemption?

Workers must submit an exemption application through the Washington Employment Security Department (ESD). The process requires documentation proving eligibility, such as proof of private long‐term care insurance or military status.

Once approved, the worker receives an official exemption letter that must be provided to their employer. Employers cannot stop withholding the WA Cares tax until they receive this documentation. Because processing times vary, workers should apply as early as possible to avoid unnecessary payroll deductions.

What Happens If You Move Out of Washington?

Moving out of state does not automatically exempt you from the WA Cares tax unless you apply for the non‐resident exemption. Workers who relocate permanently can request exemption status, but they must prove residency outside Washington. Once approved, employers will stop withholding the WA Cares tax, but any contributions already paid remain in the system.

If you later move back to Washington, you may be required to resume paying the WA Cares tax. This makes timing and documentation especially important for workers planning a relocation.

Will Workers Who Opt Out Still Receive the Benefit?

Workers who opt out of the WA Cares tax are not eligible for the $36,500 long‐term care benefit. The exemption removes both the payroll deduction and the future payout.

This is why Washington encourages workers to consider whether private long‐term care insurance or other financial planning tools can fill the gap. For some, opting out makes financial sense; for others, the WA Cares tax provides affordable baseline coverage. Understanding the trade‐offs helps workers make informed long‐term decisions.

What Should Workers Expect in 2026 and Beyond?

The WA Cares program continues to evolve, with updates expected as the statewide rollout progresses. Lawmakers are monitoring the program's financial stability, benefit adequacy, and administrative challenges. Workers should expect ongoing adjustments to exemption rules, benefit eligibility, and reporting requirements.

Staying informed ensures you understand how the WA Cares tax affects your paycheck and your future care options. As the program matures, Washington residents will have a clearer picture of how the benefit fits into long‐term financial planning.

Understanding WA Cares Helps You Protect Your Paycheck

The WA Cares tax affects every Washington worker differently, and knowing the rules can help you avoid unnecessary deductions or missed benefits. Whether you're considering an exemption, planning a move, or simply trying to understand your paycheck, staying informed is your best financial defense. The more you understand about the WA Cares tax, the better prepared you'll be for future changes. Washington's long‐term care landscape is shifting quickly, and workers who stay ahead of the updates will make the smartest decisions. Knowledge today means fewer surprises tomorrow.

