The Great Give Back Brings Community Together In Support Of Royal Columbian Hospital

The Great Give Back for Royal Columbian Hospital Foundation, presented by Pan American Silver, marks an important moment as Royal Columbian Hospital prepares for the upcoming opening of the Jim Pattison Acute Care Tower. The event is designed as a community celebration and an opportunity to recognize the generosity that has helped bring the new tower to this stage, while looking ahead to what it will mean for patients and families across the region.

“The Great Give Back reflects the extraordinary commitment of our community,” says Jeff Norris, President and CEO of Royal Columbian Hospital Foundation.“Every gift, partnership, and show of support has helped bring the Jim Pattison Acute Care Tower to this point. As we prepare for the tower to welcome its first patients, this event gives us an opportunity to come together and celebrate the people who have made this progress possible, and to carry that momentum forward for the care still to come.”

The day will feature a wide range of activities for all ages, including:



Live entertainment from local artists

A family carnival with bouncy castles, face painters, balloon artists, circus school workshops, and games

A healthcare career and education fair with information from Fraser Health and healthcare education providers

Food trucks and local retailers Health screening information and resources

Attendees will also have the opportunity to have their photo included in a major art installation that will live inside the new Jim Pattison Acute Care Tower, serving as an enduring acknowledgment of the community's role in this historic moment for Royal Columbian Hospital.

Everyone is encouraged to attend, bring family and friends, and show their support for exceptional care in the region. Visit rchfoundation/greatgiveback

Event details:

What: The Great Give Back for Royal Columbian Hospital Foundation

When: Saturday, March 14, 2026 | 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Queen's Park Sportsplex, 51 3rd Avenue, New Westminster, B.C.

Admission: Free

About Royal Columbian Hospital

As BC's most comprehensive critical care hospital, one in three British Columbians rely on Royal Columbian Hospital. We are the only hospital in BC with trauma, cardiac, neurosciences, high-risk obstetrics and neonatal intensive care on one site. We look after some of the most seriously ill and injured patients, and we do it with the support of donors like you.

Since 1978, donors to Royal Columbian Hospital Foundation have helped fund priority equipment needs, facility enhancements, research, education and innovation at Royal Columbian Hospital. Visit for more information.

