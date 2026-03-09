People Must Oust TMC 'Misrule' To Restore Democracy In Bengal: Tripura CM Manik Saha

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata/Agartala, March 9 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Manik Saha on Monday urged the people of West Bengal to remove the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government from power, alleging that the state has witnessed“terror, corruption and collapse of law and order” during the party's 15-year rule.

Addressing a massive 'Paribartan Yatra' rally in Bardhaman district, Saha said the people of West Bengal must bring the BJP to power to restore democracy, peace and development in the state.“We must take an oath from this Paribartan Yatra that the Trinamool government will be ousted. The people of Bengal must remove this misrule that has been unleashing terror for the last 15 years,” he said.

Saha described Bardhaman as a“land of revolution and devotion” and alleged that people in the state are facing obstacles even while organising religious events. He referred to incidents of violence in different parts of the state and claimed that people are sometimes required to seek permission even to organise Saraswati Puja.

He also alleged that there have been obstructions during immersion of Kali Puja idols in places like Uluberia, Tehatta and Rajabazar in Kolkata and attacks on Ram Navami rallies.“From here we must take an oath that we will not accept injustice,” the Tripura Chief Minister said.

Saha said BJP leaders and workers across the country stand together and support each other in difficult times, which is why he had come from Tripura to take part in the rally in West Bengal. He alleged that the political culture and democratic environment in the state have deteriorated under the TMC government and claimed that West Bengal has turned into a“hub of corruption”.

Drawing a comparison with the previous Left Front government in Tripura, Saha said corruption and irregularities in recruitment had also taken place in West Bengal.“The Trinamool Congress speaks about 'Maa, Maati, Manush', but they have failed to ensure safety and respect for women despite having a woman Chief Minister,” he alleged.

Saha also accused the TMC of using illegal Bangladeshi immigrants as a vote bank and alleged that the West Bengal government has not cooperated with the Centre in fencing sections of the international border with Bangladesh.“We also share a border with Bangladesh, but we have ensured strict border security in Tripura,” he said.

Highlighting development initiatives in Tripura, the Chief Minister said the state government is implementing all central schemes properly and has significantly improved the law and order situation.

“People are now coming forward to invest in Tripura because the law and order situation has improved. If we could remove the CPI (M) government in Tripura, then the people of Bengal can also bring change,” he said.

Saha alleged that corruption, crime and scams have become widespread in West Bengal and called upon the people to take the“right decision” to form a BJP government in the state.