Dr. Haranath Policherla, MD, Appointed Chairman Of The Board Of Governors At St. Martinus University Faculty Of Medicine

Willemstad, Curaçao - February 2026 - St. Martinus University Faculty of Medicine (SMUFOM) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Haranath Policherla, MD, as Chairman of the Board of Governors. A distinguished U.S.-trained and multi-board-certified physician with over three decades of clinical, academic, and healthcare leadership experience, Dr. Policherla's appointment marks a pivotal moment in the University's 25-year legacy of excellence in international medical education.

The appointment was made by the University's Board of Directors in consultation with Chancellor Dr. Murali Chand Ginjupalli, PhD, reflecting a shared commitment to strengthening institutional governance, deepening U.S. clinical partnerships, and elevating the University's standing within the global medical education community.

“This appointment represents a defining step forward for St. Martinus University. Dr. Policherla brings exactly the caliber of clinical authority, governance acumen, and strategic vision that our institution needs as we enter our next chapter of growth. His deep roots in U.S. healthcare systems - combined with a genuine commitment to mentoring the next generation of physicians - make him the ideal leader for our Board of Governors.”

- Dr. Murali Chand Ginjupalli, PhD, Chancellor, St. Martinus University

About Dr. Haranath Policherla, MD

Dr. Policherla is a board-certified neurologist based in Michigan with over 35 years of clinical practice in the United States. He received his medical degree from Sri Venkatesvara Medical College (NTR University of Health Sciences, India) and completed his residency in Neurology at the Detroit Medical Center / Wayne State University School of Medicine. He is currently affiliated with leading healthcare institutions including Corewell Health Beaumont Grosse Pointe Hospital, Henry Ford St. John Hospital, and DMC Harper University Hospital.

His professional credentials include:



Board Certified in Neurology (ABPN)

Board Certified in Clinical Neurophysiology

Board Certified in Sleep Medicine

Certified by the American Society of Neurorehabilitation Published researcher in clinical neurology and EEG studies

Throughout his career spanning the United States and India, Dr. Policherla has advanced patient-centered neurological care, built interdisciplinary clinical programs, and championed physician training initiatives. His leadership philosophy emphasizes quality assurance, regulatory compliance, measurable clinical outcomes, and evidence-based education.

Strategic Mandate as Chairman

As Chairman of the Board of Governors, Dr. Policherla will provide strategic oversight of institutional governance, academic quality, and the University's long-term growth trajectory. His appointment reflects SMU's commitment to aligning its medical education standards with U.S. healthcare expectations and evolving global accreditation benchmarks.

Key priorities under Dr. Policherla's leadership will include:



Strengthening institutional governance frameworks and board-level oversight

Enhancing academic quality assurance, compliance, and accreditation readiness

Expanding U.S.-based clinical affiliations and hospital partnerships

Strengthening student readiness for USMLE performance and residency placement

Advancing faculty-led research, scholarly engagement, and continuing medical education Deepening integration between basic science education and clinical exposure

Expanding Clinical and Institutional Partnerships

Dr. Policherla's extensive professional network and healthcare leadership experience further strengthen the collaborative relationship between St. Martinus University and Prime Healthcare Services - one of the nation's leading health systems, operating 54 hospitals across 15 states with more than 60,000 employees and affiliated physicians.

This strategic liaison is expected to support expanded clinical exposure opportunities, deepen integration with U.S. hospital systems, and create new pathways for SMU students to gain hands-on training in accredited American healthcare environments. By reinforcing these partnerships, SMU continues to strengthen its commitment to preparing graduates for success in U.S. residency programs and global healthcare systems.

“At St. Martinus University, we have always believed that the strength of a medical institution is measured by the physicians it produces and the partnerships it builds. Dr. Policherla's appointment is not just a governance milestone - it is a signal to students, faculty, and the broader healthcare community that SMU is deepening its commitment to clinical excellence, U.S. residency readiness, and global standards of medical education. We are building something enduring here, and Dr. Policherla's leadership will be instrumental in that journey.”

- Dr. Murali Chand Ginjupalli, PhD, Chancellor, St. Martinus University

Elevating Institutional Visibility and Credibility

Dr. Policherla's appointment positions St. Martinus University for enhanced visibility within the U.S. healthcare and academic community. His credibility as a multi-board-certified specialist, published researcher, and healthcare executive - with affiliations to nationally recognized hospital systems - supports the University's mission to deliver rigorous, outcomes-driven medical education.

With this appointment, SMU reinforces its position as one of the Caribbean's most respected medical institutions - one that combines a U.S.-modeled curriculum, WFME-recognized accreditation, and a proven track record of residency placements with a governance structure led by accomplished American healthcare professionals.

“Over the past 19 years, I have witnessed St. Martinus University grow from a promising institution into one of the Caribbean's most respected medical schools. Dr. Policherla's appointment as Chairman of the Board of Governors is a powerful affirmation of that journey. His firsthand understanding of what it takes to train residents in the U.S. healthcare system - from clinical competency to board readiness - will directly strengthen the educational experience we deliver to our students. For our faculty, this is a source of great confidence. For our students, it is a commitment that their success in residency and beyond remains at the center of everything we do.”

- Dr. Danna Soria, MD, Vice Chancellor & Professor of Pharmacology, St. Martinus University

About St. Martinus University Faculty of Medicine

Established in 2000, St. Martinus University Faculty of Medicine (SMUFOM) is an international medical school located in Willemstad, Curaçao, offering a U.S.-modeled Doctor of Medicine (MD) program designed to prepare students for licensure and residency pathways in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and other global jurisdictions. The institution holds full accreditation from the Agency for Accreditation of Educational Programs and Organizations (AAEPO), a WFME-recognized accrediting body, valid through 2028.

Over 25 years, SMU has built a reputation for academic integrity, clinical excellence, and student success - with recognition from ECFMG, USMLE, MCC (Canada), GMC (UK), and other international medical regulatory bodies. The University remains committed to educating tomorrow's physicians through a strong academic foundation, early clinical exposure, and a global perspective on healthcare delivery.

Media Contact

Office of Communications

St. Martinus University Faculty of Medicine

Schottegatweg Oost 18, Willemstad, Curaçao

For media inquiries, partnership discussions, or institutional information, please contact the Office of Communications.