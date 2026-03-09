VALLOUREC POWERS CALIFORNIA's FIRST CARBON CAPTURE AND STORAGE FACILITY WITH ITS ADVANCED TUBULAR SOLUTIONS

Meudon (France), on March 9, 2026 - Vallourec, a world leader in premium seamless tubular solutions, announces its successful support of California Resources Corporation's (CRC) pioneering carbon capture and storage (CCS) development with Carbon TerraVault I (CTV I) at the Elk Hills Field in Kern County, California. As a key technology partner, Vallourec provided the advanced tubular solutions required to ensure safe, long‐term carbon dioxide (CO2) storage for this milestone project.

This first‐of‐a‐kind project is the state's inaugural CCS facility to secure U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Class VI permits for CO2 injection and storage in depleted oil and gas reservoirs, representing a significant milestone for the global CCS industry.

First injection at CTV I is planned for spring 2026. At its maximum capacity, CTV I is expected to store up to 1.46 million metric tons (MT) of CO2 per year in the 26R reservoir, contributing 38 million MT of CO2 storage toward a total planned capacity of more than 350 million MT across the broader CTV portfolio. This long‐term storage capability supports California's goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2045.

Vallourec's advanced tubular technologies are central to the project's well integrity and long‐term storage performance. To support safe and reliable CO2 injection under demanding downhole conditions, Vallourec delivered premium VAM® 21 connections on corrosion-resistant alloy (CRA) pipe qualified for the project's stringent technical requirements. Our CLEANWELL®dope‐free technology was deployed for the first time in an onshore CCS project, enabling cleaner, more sustainable running operations. The scope of supply included multiple string sizes and a full range of accessories tailored to project needs, supported by on‐site VAM® Field Service to ensure flawless running and long‐term well integrity.

Chris Gould, Managing Director of CTV commented: “This project represents a critical step toward advancing the CCS industry to meaningful scale and toward meeting California's climate goals. Partnering with companies like Vallourec, who bring advanced tubular technology and material expertise, helps us deliver safe and reliable carbon storage solutions that benefit both the environment and the local economy.”

Jacky MASSAGLIA, Senior Vice President, Vallourec North America, said:“We are proud to support CRC on California's first permitted Class VI carbon storage project, the first of its kind to advance toward injection in the United States. This milestone demonstrates the strength of our North America teams in delivering complex projects through technical expertise, field service support, and close customer collaboration.”

Bertrand de Rotalier, Senior Vice President Business Line New Energies, Project Line Pipe and Process commented:“This collaboration reflects Vallourec's strategic focus on New Energies. Leveraging decades of expertise in materials science, premium connections, and well integrity, Vallourec plays a key role in supporting the energy transformation and accelerating global decarbonization.”

About Vallourec

Vallourec is a world leader in premium tubular solutions for the energy markets and for demanding industrial applications such as oil & gas wells in harsh environments, new generation power plants, challenging architectural projects, and high-performance mechanical equipment. Vallourec's pioneering spirit and cutting-edge R&D open new technological frontiers. With close to 13,000 dedicated and passionate employees in more than 20 countries, Vallourec works hand- in-hand with its customers to offer more than just tubes: Vallourec delivers innovative, safe, competitive and smart tubular solutions, to make every project possible.

Listed on Euronext in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013506730, Ticker VK), Vallourec is part of the CAC Mid 60, SBF 120 and Next 150 indices and is eligible for Deferred Settlement Service.

In the United States, Vallourec has established a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program (ISIN code: US92023R4074, Ticker: VLOWY). Parity between ADR and a Vallourec ordinary share has been set at 5:1.



