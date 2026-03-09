Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action On Behalf Of Oracle Corporation Investors


2026-03-09 01:46:02
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Oracle Corporation, (“Oracle” or the "Company") (NYSE: ORCL) investors of a class action on behalf of investors that bought securities between June 12, 2025 and December 16, 2025, inclusive (the“Class Period”). Oracle investors have until April 6, 2026 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email:..., to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via . The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors' options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

On September 10, 2025, Oracle and OpenAI OpCo, LLC (“OpenAI”) announced a $300 billion, five-year cloud computing contract to supply OpenAI with computing power. On November 13, 2025, reports emerged that Oracle was seeking to raise an additional $38 billion in debt sales to help fund its AI buildout, with loan proceeds to fund two data centers that would support the Oracle-OpenAI agreement. On this news, Oracle's stock price fell $9.42 per share, or 4.15%, to close at $217.57 per share on November 13, 2025. Then, on a December 10, 2025 earnings call, Oracle's Executive Vice President and Principal Financial Officer disclosed that the Company“now expect[s] fiscal 2026 CapEx will be about $15 billion higher than we forecasted after Q1.” On this news, Oracle's stock price fell $24.16 per share, or 10.83%, to close at $198.85 per share on December 11, 2025.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm's founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.
Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar
...
310-692-8883

Attorney Advertising


MENAFN09032026004107003653ID1110837555



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search