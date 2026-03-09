Telangana CM Asks Police To Upgrade To Face New Security Challenges

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, March 9 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, on Monday, emphasised the need for the police department to upgrade itself from time to time to tackle growing cybercrime and narcotic drug menace.

The Chief Minister affirmed that the state government is ready to address the issues raised by the police department by constituting a committee led by State Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao soon.

Participating in the 'Telangana Police Retreat – 2026' at Telangana Police Academy, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said that the police are facing two challenges -- one is technical challenge which can be solved by providing resources and the second one is adaptive challenge which needs to be understood in depth to overcome.

He suggested upgradation of technology and recruitment of technical experts in the wake of increasing cybercrime.

The Chief Minister cautioned that the crime rate cannot be reduced unless the existing police staff is upgraded.

He said that a committee would be constituted soon to analyse the proposals submitted by the police officials to solve their issues related mainly to cybercrime, narcotics, recruitment, etc.

The state government will take a final call after examining the possibilities, he added.

The Chief Minister also cautioned the police to stop working in auto mode and upgrade themselves regularly since people seek the assistance of the police first when they encounter a problem.

"Earlier, terrorism and extremism were major problems and wings like Octopus and Greyhounds were created to counter them. A new system has also been set up to prevent crimes like corruption."

Since the nature of the crime is fast changing, the Chief Minister stressed, plans should be made to rationalise the staff and ensure population-based policing.

Appreciating the efforts of the police officers in providing better services to the people, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said that the maintenance of law and order is important for attracting more investments towards the state.

The state government unveiled the "Telangana Rising 2047" policy document to avoid policy paralysis in the state.

"The state government envisaged plans to develop the CURE region, which covers more than 2,100 km area within the Outer Ring Road and invite huge investments."

"We are moving forward with the goal of achieving a three trillion US dollar economy by 2047."

The Chief Minister also highlighted the increasing air pollution in New Delhi and traffic challenges and flood threat in metropolitan cities like Mumbai and Chennai in recent times.

"We need to learn a lesson from such metropolitan cities," Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said.

He added that the state government is ready to provide necessary funds to strengthen the police department.

He made it clear that posting to police officers will be given based on the performance.