BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors Of The Following Investigations: Talkspace, Inc. (Nasdaq - TALK), Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq - DAWN), Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE - KW), United Homes Group, Inc. (Nasdaq - UHG)

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations.

Talkspace, Inc. (Nasdaq - TALK)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Talkspace will be acquired by Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE - UHS) for $5.25 per share in an all-cash $835 million transaction. The investigation concerns whether the Talkspace Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company's shareholders.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq - DAWN)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Day One will be acquired by Servier for $21.50 per share in an all-cash transaction, representing a total equity value of approximately $2.5 billion investigation concerns whether the Day One Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company's shareholders.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE - KW)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Kennedy-Wilson will be acquired by a consortium of entities, including William McMorrow, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited for $10.90 per share in cash. The investigation concerns whether the Kennedy-Wilson Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company's shareholders.

United Homes Group, Inc. (Nasdaq - UHG)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, United Homes will be acquired by Stanley Martin Homes, LLC for $1.18 per share in cash, in a deal with an enterprise value of approximately $221 million. The investigation concerns whether the United Homes Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company's shareholders. For example, the deal is below the 52-week high of $4.78 a share for the Company's stock.

