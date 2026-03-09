BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors Of The Following Investigations: Farmer Brothers Coffee Co. (Nasdaq - FARM), Texas Mineral Resources Corp. (OTCQB - TMRC), NCR Atleos Corporation (NYSE - NATL), KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE - KORE)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BALA CYNWYD, Pa., March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (... ) or Marc Ackerman (... ) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

Farmer Brothers Coffee Co. (Nasdaq - FARM)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Farmer Brothers will be acquired by Royal Cup Coffee and Tea for $1.29 per share in an all-cash transaction. The investigation concerns whether the Farmer Brothers Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company's shareholders. For example, the deal consideration is below the 52-week high of $2.82 for the Company's shares.

Texas Mineral Resources Corp. (OTCQB - TMRC)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, TMRC will be acquired by USA Rare Earth, Inc. (Nasdaq - USAR) for 3,823,328 shares of USAR common stock. The investigation concerns whether the TMRC Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company's shareholders.

NCR Atleos Corporation (NYSE - NATL)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, NCR Atleos will be acquired by The Brink's Company (NYSE - BCO) for $30.00 in cash and 0.1574 shares of Brink's common stock, which, based on Brink's closing share price on February 25, 2026 of $129.58, reflects an implied value of $50.40 per share of NCR Atleos in a transaction valued at approximately $6.6 billion. The investigation concerns whether the NCR Atleos Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company's shareholders.

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE - KORE)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, KORE will be acquired by Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P. and Abry Partners for $9.25 per share in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $726 million. The investigation concerns whether the KORE Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company's shareholders.

