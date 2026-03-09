Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action On Behalf Of Richtech Robotics, Inc. Investors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Richtech Robotics, Inc., (“Richtech” or the "Company") (NASDAQ: RR) investors off a class action on behalf of investors that bought securities between January 27, 2026 and January 29, 2026, inclusive (the“Class Period”). Richtech investors have until April 3, 2026 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Richtech Robotics develops, manufactures, deploys, and sells robotic solutions for automation in the service industry.

The Richtech Robotics class action lawsuit alleges that throughout the Class Period Richtech Robotics claimed that it had a collaborative and commercial relationship with Microsoft when it did not.

The Richtech Robotics class action lawsuit further alleges that on January 29, 2026 at 12:00 p.m. EST, Hunterbrook Media published an article entitled“Breaking: Microsoft Denies Partnership with Richtech Robotics,” which alleged that“'Richtech participated in an AI Co-Innovation Lab engagement, which is a standard customer engagement focused on exploring and prototyping AI solutions using Microsoft technologies... There is no commercial element in this lab engagement.'” On this news, the price of Richtech Robotics Class B stock fell more than 29% over two trading days, according to the complaint.

