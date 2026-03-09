Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action On Behalf Of Paysafe Limited Investors
Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: ..., to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via . The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors' options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.
According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) Paysafe's ecommerce business had significant exposure to a single high risk client; (2) as a result, the Company's credit loss reserves and/or write-offs were understated; (3) Paysafe had an undisclosed issue with higher risk Merchant Category Codes, making its client services difficult to bank; (4) the foregoing issues were likely to have a material negative impact on the Company's revenue growth and overall revenue mix; and (5) as a result, Paysafe was unlikely to meet its own previously issued financial guidance for fiscal year 2025. When the truth was revealed, Paysafe's stock price fell $2.80, or 27.6%, to close at $7.36 per share on November 13, 2025.
The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm's founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors.
