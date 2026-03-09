Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action On Behalf Of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. Investors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Kyndryl Holdings, Inc., (“Kyndryl” or the "Company") (NYSE: KD) investors of a class action on behalf of investors that bought securities between August 7, 2024 and February 9, 2026, inclusive (the“Class Period”). Kyndryl investors have until April 13, 2026 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Kyndryl operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider.

The Kyndryl class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Kyndryl's financial statements issued during the Class Period were materially misstated; (ii) Kyndryl lacked adequate internal controls and at times materially understated issues with its internal controls; and (iii) as a result, Kyndryl would be unable to timely file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended December 31, 2025.

The Kyndryl class action lawsuit further alleges that on February 9, 2026, Kyndryl filed a Notification of Late Filing on Form 12b-25 announcing it would be unable to file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 within the necessary time. Kyndryl also allegedly disclosed that:“The Company, through the Audit Committee of its Board of Directors, is reviewing its cash management practices, related disclosures (including regarding the drivers of the Company's adjusted free cash flow metric), the efficacy of the Company's internal control over financial reporting, and certain other matters following the Company's receipt of voluntary document requests from the Division of Enforcement of the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) relating to such matters,” and that“the Company anticipates reporting material weaknesses in the Company's internal control over financial reporting for the period covered in the Quarterly Report, as well as for the full fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, and the first two fiscal quarters of fiscal year 2026, which are expected to include, but may not be limited to, the effectiveness and strength of certain functions at the Company, including with respect to controls related to information and communication and tone at the top.” Kyndryl further revealed that“David Wyshner departed from his position as Chief Financial Officer of the Company, and Edward Sebold departed from his position as General Counsel of the Company, effective immediately. In addition, on the same date, Vineet Khurana stepped down from his position as Senior Vice President and Global Controller of the Company and assumed a different role at the Company,” the complaint alleges. On this news, the price of Kyndryl stock fell 55%, according to the complaint.

