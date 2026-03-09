Transparency Declaration Notification

In accordance with the requirements of Article 14 of the Belgian Law of May 2, 2007 on the disclosure of significant shareholdings in listed companies, Ontex Group NV (“Ontex”) discloses the notifications of significant shareholding by the Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., that it has received on March 3 and 4, 2026.

On March 3, 2026, the Company received a transparency declaration confirming that, on February 26, 2025, the Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., detained 358,662 Ontex voting rights and 2,463,332 equivalent financial instruments or 2,821,994 in total, representing respectively 0.44%, 2.99% and 3.43% of Ontex's issued shares. The holding of equivalent financial instruments thereby crossed downward the threshold of 3% for equivalent financial instruments.

On March 4, 2026, the Company received a transparency declaration confirming that, on February 27, 2025, the Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., detained 6,388 Ontex voting rights and 2,625,088 equivalent financial instruments or 2,631,476 in total, representing respectively 0.01%, 3.19% and 3.20% of Ontex's issued shares. The holding of equivalent financial instruments thereby crossed upward the threshold of 3% for equivalent financial instruments.





Enquiries