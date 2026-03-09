403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Draft Resolutions Prepared By The Management Board For The Ordinary General Meeting Of Shareholders To Be Held On 31 March 2026
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The draft resolutions prepared by the Management Board for the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Artea bankas to be held on 31 March 2026 regarding the agenda issues are provided.
Additional information:
Additional information:
Tomas Varenbergas, Head of Financial Services
tel. +370 610 44447, ...
Attachments
-
1.Consolidated Management Report
auditors conclusion
conclusion of the assurance of sustainability reporting
4.Išrašas_Extract_ST protokolas_SC minutes_LT_EN
Allocation Draft
Committee Recommendation on the selecation of the auditor
policy_new version
Policy_comparison
of clarification on the Remuneration Policy
of clarification regarding changes in the Supervisory Council
on the proposed candidate to the Supervisory Council_E. Eidimtaitė
on the proposed candidate to the Supervisory
abarteabankas-2025-12-31-en
VAS draft resolutions_ENG_2026
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment