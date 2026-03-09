Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Draft Resolutions Prepared By The Management Board For The Ordinary General Meeting Of Shareholders To Be Held On 31 March 2026


2026-03-09 01:16:01
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The draft resolutions prepared by the Management Board for the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Artea bankas to be held on 31 March 2026 regarding the agenda issues are provided.

Additional information:
Tomas Varenbergas, Head of Financial Services
tel. +370 610 44447, ...

Attachments

  • 1.Consolidated Management Report
  • auditors conclusion
  • conclusion of the assurance of sustainability reporting
  • 4.Išrašas_Extract_ST protokolas_SC minutes_LT_EN
  • Allocation Draft
  • Committee Recommendation on the selecation of the auditor
  • policy_new version
  • Policy_comparison
  • of clarification on the Remuneration Policy
  • of clarification regarding changes in the Supervisory Council
  • on the proposed candidate to the Supervisory Council_E. Eidimtaitė
  • on the proposed candidate to the Supervisory
  • abarteabankas-2025-12-31-en
  • VAS draft resolutions_ENG_2026

MENAFN09032026004107003653ID1110837478



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search