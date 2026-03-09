(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Regulated information Paris, March 9, 2026 DISCLOSURE FISCAL 2026/18 OF TRANSACTIONS ON TREASURY SHARES Period of: March 2 to March 6, 2026 Issuer: Pluxee N.V. Class of Securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN NL0015001W49) Aggregate presentation by day and by market.

Issuer Code Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired Platform 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 2-Mar-26 NL0015001W49 36 851 11,1523 XPAR 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 2-Mar-26 NL0015001W49 33 749 11,1444 DXE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 2-Mar-26 NL0015001W49 5 400 11,1607 TQE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 3-Mar-26 NL0015001W49 45 909 11,0390 XPAR 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 3-Mar-26 NL0015001W49 25 291 11,0402 DXE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 3-Mar-26 NL0015001W49 5 500 11,0339 TQE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 4-Mar-26 NL0015001W49 42 955 10,8423 XPAR 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 4-Mar-26 NL0015001W49 29 518 10,8497 DXE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 4-Mar-26 NL0015001W49 5 000 10,8458 TQE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 5-Mar-26 NL0015001W49 39 500 10,8247 XPAR 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 5-Mar-26 NL0015001W49 34 000 10,8140 DXE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 5-Mar-26 NL0015001W49 5 500 10,8086 TQE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 6-Mar-26 NL0015001W49 48 135 10,8656 XPAR 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 6-Mar-26 NL0015001W49 25 365 10,8621 DXE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 6-Mar-26 NL0015001W49 4 500 10,8668 TQE

About Pluxee

Pluxee is a global player in Employee Benefits and Engagement that operates in 28 countries. Pluxee helps companies attract, engage, and retain talent thanks to a broad range of solutions across Meal & Food, Well-being, Lifestyle, Reward & Recognition, and Public Benefits. Powered by leading technology and more than 5,600 engaged team members, Pluxee acts as a trusted partner within a highly interconnected B2B2C ecosystem made up of more than 500,000 clients, 37 million+ consumers and 1.7 million+ merchants. Conducting business for more than 45 years, Pluxee is committed to creating a positive impact on local communities, supporting well-being at work for employees and protecting the planet.

For more information:

Contacts

Media

Cecilia de Pierrebourg

+33 6 03 30 46 98

... Analysts and Investors

Pauline Bireaud

+ 33 6 22 58 83 51

...

Attachment

PR PLUXEE_DISCLOSURE 2026.18 OF TRANSACTIONS ON TREASURY SHARES