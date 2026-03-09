Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

DISCLOSURE FISCAL 2026/18 OF TRANSACTIONS ON TREASURY SHARES


2026-03-09 01:01:15
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Regulated information

Paris, March 9, 2026

DISCLOSURE FISCAL 2026/18 OF TRANSACTIONS ON TREASURY SHARES

Period of: March 2 to March 6, 2026

Issuer: Pluxee N.V.

Class of Securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN NL0015001W49)

Aggregate presentation by day and by market.

Issuer Code Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired Platform
213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 2-Mar-26 NL0015001W49 36 851 11,1523 XPAR
213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 2-Mar-26 NL0015001W49 33 749 11,1444 DXE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 2-Mar-26 NL0015001W49 5 400 11,1607 TQE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 3-Mar-26 NL0015001W49 45 909 11,0390 XPAR
213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 3-Mar-26 NL0015001W49 25 291 11,0402 DXE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 3-Mar-26 NL0015001W49 5 500 11,0339 TQE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 4-Mar-26 NL0015001W49 42 955 10,8423 XPAR
213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 4-Mar-26 NL0015001W49 29 518 10,8497 DXE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 4-Mar-26 NL0015001W49 5 000 10,8458 TQE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 5-Mar-26 NL0015001W49 39 500 10,8247 XPAR
213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 5-Mar-26 NL0015001W49 34 000 10,8140 DXE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 5-Mar-26 NL0015001W49 5 500 10,8086 TQE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 6-Mar-26 NL0015001W49 48 135 10,8656 XPAR
213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 6-Mar-26 NL0015001W49 25 365 10,8621 DXE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 6-Mar-26 NL0015001W49 4 500 10,8668 TQE

About Pluxee

Pluxee is a global player in Employee Benefits and Engagement that operates in 28 countries. Pluxee helps companies attract, engage, and retain talent thanks to a broad range of solutions across Meal & Food, Well-being, Lifestyle, Reward & Recognition, and Public Benefits. Powered by leading technology and more than 5,600 engaged team members, Pluxee acts as a trusted partner within a highly interconnected B2B2C ecosystem made up of more than 500,000 clients, 37 million+ consumers and 1.7 million+ merchants. Conducting business for more than 45 years, Pluxee is committed to creating a positive impact on local communities, supporting well-being at work for employees and protecting the planet.

For more information:

Contacts

Media
Cecilia de Pierrebourg
+33 6 03 30 46 98
...		 Analysts and Investors
Pauline Bireaud
+ 33 6 22 58 83 51
...

Attachment

  • PR PLUXEE_DISCLOSURE 2026.18 OF TRANSACTIONS ON TREASURY SHARES

MENAFN09032026004107003653ID1110837449



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search