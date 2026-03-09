403
QUADIENT: Monthly Information On Number Of Shares And Voting Rights
|As at 27 February 2026
|Total number of shares
|34,468,912
|Theoretical total number of voting rights
|34,468,912
|Net total number of voting rights
|33,888,254
For more information, please contact:
| Anne-Sophie Jugean, Quadient
+33 (0)1 45 36 30 24
| Laura Paxton, Quadient
Or visit our website:
Attachment
-
2026 02 - Number of shares and voting rights - Quadient
