MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Randy Rohde, "The News Guy," featured in CEO Weekly for his unique framework that uses strategic media announcements to build digital trust, authority, and search visibility for modern brands.

Chagrin Falls, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Randy Rohde, the digital marketing strategist known as The News Guy, has been featured in CEO Weekly for his innovative approach to brand authority. The feature highlights how The News Guy leverages a global media network to help businesses build "Digital Trust". By blending traditional storytelling with advanced technical visibility mechanics, Rohde's methodology ensures that brands are recognized as credible entities by both human audiences and AI search models.

As digital competition intensifies, The News Guy CEO Weekly, founder Randy Rohde details his mission to move businesses beyond simple "visibility" toward established "credibility".



THE NEWS GUY

KEY DATA & CORE INSIGHTS



Organization: The News Guy

Featured Publication: CEO Weekly (January 2026).

Core Methodology: "Engineering Brand Momentum" through high-authority news syndication.

Network Reach: 900+ reputable media outlets, including major news affiliates and specialized journals.

Primary Focus: Digital Trust, Semantic Authority, and Search Discovery. Expertise: Bridging the gap between traditional media relations and modern technical brand growth.



THE NEWS GUY

THE EVOLUTION OF DIGITAL TRUST

The CEO Weekly feature explores how Randy Rohde has transformed the traditional announcement into a "trust signal" for the digital age. Unlike standard services that focus solely on broad blasts, Rohde emphasizes the engineering of narratives that generative search engines prioritize.

"In today's digital landscape, visibility without credibility is a missed opportunity," said Randy Rohde, Founder and CEO of The News Guy "We don't just coordinate announcements; we engineer brand momentum. Our goal is to make your business the one that search engines, journalists, and customers cannot ignore".

Through the strategic use of technical markers and syndication techniques across a massive network of over 900 outlets, The News Guy helps businesses signal that their brand is trustworthy and relevant-a critical factor as AI-driven search models prioritize authority.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

What was the focus of The News Guy's feature in CEO Weekly? The feature, "How The News Guy Is Helping Businesses Build Digital Trust," focused on Randy Rohde's ability to blend strategic storytelling with technical growth to help brands stand out in a competitive market.

How does The News Guy improve brand visibility? By coordinating narratives across 900+ reputable news sites and platforms, The News Guy creates high-authority citations that signal credibility to major search and AI discovery engines.

Who is Randy Rohde, "The News Guy"? Randy Rohde is a marketing expert and authority builder who hosts the "Hot Off The Press" video series. He is recognized for his precision-crafted approach to using media exposure as a catalyst for organic search dominance.

For more information, visit or follow Randy Rohde on LinkedI and YouTub.

About The News Guy

The News Guy is a digital marketing and media authority leader based in Chagrin Falls, Ohio, dedicated to helping businesses build digital trust through strategic news syndication. Founded in 2013, the company has established a significant digital footprint across multiple platforms, recognized by Google as a verified digital marketing entity.

Core Expertise & Authorities: Led by Randy Rohde, a recognized expert in Search Engine Optimization and News Syndication, The News Guy provides high-performance news services to a global audience. The company's insights and updates are regularly featured across its primary digital nodes:



Official Website:

Verified LinkedIn: (Entity Primary)

Video Authority (YouTube): @RandyTheNewsGu Social Engagement:

Contact Information:



Name: Randy Rohde

Title: President

Phone: (216) 577-8452 Address: Chagrin Falls, OH 44023

Website: