St. Louis, MO, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United States Real Estate Investor® announced today that Jonathan Gray has been selected as its Real Estate Investor of the Year 2025, an editorial recognition issued through the platform's internal review framework and published as a dedicated feature article titled United States Real Estate Investor® Real Estate Investor of the Year 2025: Jonathan Gray, available at /united-states-real-estate-investor-real-estate-investor-of-the-year-2025-jonathan-gray.







The recognition is positioned as an editorial determination grounded in publicly available, time-specific information from the 2025 calendar year. United States Real Estate Investor® stated that private performance data, internal fund returns, and non-public claims are excluded from consideration.

“The Real Estate Investor of the Year recognition is designed to document who most clearly shaped the year's real estate investing narrative through observable, verifiable influence,” said Antonio Holman, Founder of United States Real Estate Investor®.“The 2025 selection reflects an evidence-based editorial conclusion tied to market impact, signaling, and structural relevance during the year under review.”

Selection Process and Editorial Standards

United States Real Estate Investor® stated that the Real Estate Investor of the Year is selected through an internal editorial process structured to prioritize consistency, verification, and individual-level analysis. The platform further noted that the review relies exclusively on publicly available information, including documented transactions, regulatory filings, earnings call statements, press releases, media interviews, conference appearances, and third-party reporting from established industry sources.

The evaluation framework focuses on influence exerted during the specified year rather than cumulative career achievement, with market impact evaluated through observable capital deployment and transaction significance. Visibility is assessed by demonstrated influence on investor sentiment or market discourse rather than frequency of exposure alone.

United States Real Estate Investor® also stated that no external parties, sponsors, or commercial partners participate in the evaluation or decision-making process, and that the editorial review retains full discretion over final selection.

Why 2025 and Why This Selection

The published feature asserts that Jonathan Gray defined real estate investing in 2025 through the scale and timing of capital allocation decisions and the broader signaling effect those decisions created during a period when many market participants remained cautious.

The article's supporting editorial notes describe a review spanning publicly available materials across the full year, with a scope involving tens of billions of dollars in deployed or committed capital assessed for market influence at a national behavior level rather than isolated outcomes.

The announcement and accompanying feature are published under United States Real Estate Investor®'s Real Estate Investor of the Year section and are intended to serve as part of the platform's permanent editorial archive.

About United States Real Estate Investor®

United States Real Estate Investor® is a real estate media and research platform published by Universe Media Publishing LLC. The platform publishes editorial analysis and educational content focused on ownership trends, market structure, and real estate investing themes.

