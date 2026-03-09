Chalonne Releases Two New Colors Ways For The Popular Liquid Collection: Ocean And Teal

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Chalonne, the premier luxury brand redefining Apple Watch bands, is proud to announce the launch of its newest color ways for the popular Liquid Collection: Liquid in Ocean & Liquid in Teal. Inspired by the coast, these new colors are the perfect complement to this season's Spring fashions.

Spring calls for renewed energy-a shift toward color that feels optimistic, expressive, and alive. With our newest product drops, the Liquid in Ocean and the Liquid in Teal, we explore the power of blue in motion: fluid, luminous, and endlessly wearable.“Inspired by coastal light, reflective water, and the effortless elegance of seaside living, these two new shades bring a fresh perspective to our Liquid collection-where glossy patent leather creates a look that feels both modern and timeless,” said Founder Carlye Morgan.

A Spring Palette Defined by Energy & Expression

This season's color story is rooted in joy and movement. Across global runways, designers embraced saturated blues and blue-greens-tones that feel grounding yet uplifting, bold yet refined. The result is a palette that encourages expressive styling, subtle color blocking, and accessories that become the focal point of an outfit. Liquid in Ocean and Liquid in Teal capture that spirit through fresh, high-gloss patent leather and confident, expressive color ways designed to stand out without overpowering.

Transformative Teal

Liquid in Teal is a rich blue-green blend that feels both grounded and vibrant. Teal offers versatility that moves effortlessly from day to evening, work to weekend. It's a color that feels intentional, modern, and quietly powerful. Style it with crisp whites and creams, warm neutrals like camel or taupe and gold jewelry for contrast and warmth

Capri Blue: Ocean Energy

Liquid in Ocean draws inspiration from the bright, optimistic blues emerging across Spring collections-often referred to as Capri Blue or Blue Aura. This is blue at its most expressive: luminous, fresh, and full of life. Ocean is designed to bring a sense of clarity and confidence to your everyday look. It's the kind of blue that instantly elevates denim, softens tailoring, and adds a polished pop to monochrome outfits. Think sunlit coastlines, clear skies over water, effortless, wearable optimism.

All Chalonne bands are hand-crafted in the hearts of France in small batches with meticulous attention to detail, using only the finest quality leather. The Liquid Collection is some of our most popular designs featuring premium high-gloss patent leather. Fine royal purple goatskin lines the band for all-day soft and supple comfort. Our bands are intentionally designed with a thin, feminine profile with minimal padding so they are lightweight and incredibly comfortable.

All our bands are compatible with all Apple Watch series and sizes (including Series 11, SE and Ultra). We offer the widest selection of hardware colors to match your watch including: black, gold, silver, natural titanium, rose gold, slate, starlight, midnight, pink, Ultra Natural and Ultra Black.

Designed to Refresh the Everyday

At Chalonne, every color is chosen with intention. Liquid in Ocean and Liquid in Teal are more than seasonal shades-they're designed to transform the way you wear your Apple Watch, turning a functional piece into a true style statement.

Fresh energy. Expressive color. A modern take on coastal luxury. Spring starts here.

The Liquid in Ocean and Liquid in Teal Apple Watch bands are available now, exclusively at chalonne.