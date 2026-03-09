Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Lassila & Tikanoja Plc: Share Repurchase 9.3.2026


2026-03-09 12:45:54
Lassila & Tikanoja Plc, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 9 March 2026 at 6.30 PM (EET)
Lassila & Tikanoja Plc: Share Repurchase 9.3.2026
In the Helsinki Stock Exchange
Trade date 9.3.2026
Bourse trade Buy
Share LASTIK
Amount 12 000 Shares
Average price/ share 7,6315 EUR
Total cost 91 578,00 EUR
Lassila & Tikanoja Plc now holds a total of 56 000 shares
including the shares repurchased on 9.3.2026
The share buybacks are executed in compliance with Regulation
No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council (MAR) Article 5
and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
On behalf of Lassila & Tikanoja Plc
Nordea Bank Oyj
Sami Huttunen Ilari Isomäki
For further information, please contact:
Hilppa Rautpalo
Senior Vice President, Legal, HR and EHSQ
tel. +358 10 636 2810
Lassila & Tikanoja is a leading Nordic circular economy company committed to unleashing
the potential of circularity together with its customers and partners. Our services include
waste management and recycling, hazardous waste and remediation services as well as
industrial services and water treatment. Our goal is to strengthen an efficient infrastructure
in society and promote the sustainable use of materials by transforming waste streams into
valuable raw materials. L&T employs approximately 2,300 people in Finland and Sweden and
is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.


Attachment

  • LASTIK 9.3 trades

GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

