Dr. Sara Spowart, Author And Wellness Expert, Reveals Why Happiness Is A Daily Practice, Not A Destination

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- At a time when many people report feeling overwhelmed by stress, anxiety, and emotional exhaustion, author, therapist, and happiness and wellness expert Dr. Sara Spowart is encouraging individuals to rethink how happiness is achieved. Rather than viewing happiness as something that appears only when circumstances are perfect, Dr. Spowart believes it is a skill that can be intentionally developed through awareness, compassion, and consistent practice.

“Happiness is achievable. It's a tool to learn,” says Dr. Spowart.“But it must be practiced every day. You must first develop mindfulness and self-compassion. When you become aware of your thoughts and patterns, you can begin to change them.”

Drawing on years of clinical experience and research on mindfulness and wellbeing, Dr. Spowart focuses on helping individuals recognize the mental habits and emotional patterns that shape their daily experience. Her compassion-based approach emphasizes practical tools that build self-awareness, emotional resilience, and a stronger sense of gratitude and connection.

“I encourage people to rate themselves on a scale from zero to ten each day,” she says.“It's similar to weighing yourself. By measuring where you are emotionally, you can begin to recognize what improves your wellbeing and what pulls you away from it.”

Dr. Spowart also believes happiness grows when people intentionally acknowledge and appreciate positive moments that often go unnoticed in everyday life.

“Focus on the good moments that can be appreciated,” she says.“Celebrate wins, even small ones. Those moments add up and help reshape how we reflect on life.”

Another key element of Dr. Spowart's philosophy involves shifting attention away from constant self-focus and toward connection with others. She encourages individuals to practice empathy and kindness, which can interrupt cycles of negative thinking.

“Open your mind and realize it's not all about you,” she explains.“When we practice kindness and compassion for others, our emotional state begins to shift.”

Dr. Spowart explores these ideas further in her book You Are Love: The Discovery of Happiness, where she shares insights drawn from her personal journey and professional experience. Reflecting on both the highs and lows of life, she explains how challenges can become catalysts for growth and deeper understanding.

Through personal experiences and practical guidance, You Are Love offers a step-by-step roadmap to help readers shift their perspective, develop daily wellness practices, and live more authentically. The book encourages individuals to see life's struggles not simply as obstacles but as opportunities to build resilience, compassion, and connection with others.

Early readers have praised the book for its message of resilience and personal transformation. One reader wrote, "You Are Love: The Discovery of Happiness, by Sara Spowart, is a book about an individual who has had a turbulent life. It would have been easy for the author to give in to malaise. However, she came to the realization that her trials were a pathway to understanding interconnectedness..."

Dr. Spowart's insights on empathy and human connection will also appear in the upcoming book Foundations of Empathy: Understanding Its Role in Healing Society and Human Connection, scheduled for release later this year.

“Happiness is possible,” Dr. Spowart concludes.“But it requires awareness, compassion, and the willingness to practice it daily.”

About Dr. Sara Spowart

Sara Spowart, PhD, DMFT, LMFT, MA, MPA, is a licensed marriage and family therapist, author, adjunct professor, and founder of Compassion-Based Happiness. She has conducted over 15,000 clinical sessions and specializes in trauma-informed care, mindfulness, compassion, and applied empathy. Dr. Spowart integrates evidence-based approaches-including CBT, solution-focused therapy, EMDR, and compassion-based mindfulness-to support emotional resilience, self-worth, and lasting well-being. She has served as an adjunct professor at the University of South Florida and the Middlebury Institute of International Studies, and as an editor for multiple academic books and author of numerous book chapters. She is the creator of Happiness-Based Mindfulness and Applied Empathy Therapy, and the author of You Are Love.

To learn more about Dr. Sara Spowart and her work, visit:

Dr. Sara Spowart is available for interviews.