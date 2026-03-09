Ixchiq (Valneva) Market Research Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key opportunities in the IXCHIQ market include climate-influenced expansion of mosquito-borne diseases, growing travel immunization demand, adult vaccine acceptance, and advancements in vaccine development. The approval of the first chikungunya vaccine and increased public health funding also present significant growth drivers.

Dublin, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ixchiq Market Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The IXCHIQ market is witnessing significant growth attributed to multiple factors. Historically, the rise in market size was driven by increasing chikungunya outbreaks, the absence of preventive vaccines, and global travel contributing to the spread of diseases, in conjunction with advancements in vaccine development. Looking forward, climate-induced expansions of mosquito-borne diseases and heightened demand for travel immunizations are expected to propel the market further. Government-backed preparedness funding, alongside a broader acceptance of adult vaccines, adds to this growth trajectory.

Key trends include the initiation of chikungunya vaccination programs focusing on travelers and high-risk populations, fast-tracked vaccine approvals for emergent diseases, expansion in vector-borne disease prevention, and a surging demand for adult vaccines. The continued prevalence of chikungunya, a viral illness spread by Aedes mosquitoes, underpins market growth, as seen in Brazil's figures from the Pan American Health Organization. In 2024 alone, Brazil faced a 67% increase in suspected chikungunya cases, illustrating the urgent demand for solutions like IXCHIQ, which mitigates symptoms such as joint pain and fever.

Investment in vaccine research and development is a driving force in expanding the IXCHIQ market. This includes efforts from laboratory research through to regulatory approval, all aimed at combating emergent diseases while enhancing public health. Focus2030 underscores this with a $9 billion call for funding to bolster immunization efforts for 500 million children by 2030. The ongoing commitment to vaccine R&D underscores the necessity of effective prevention mechanisms like IXCHIQ.

A landmark moment for the market was Valneva SE's receipt of the European Commission's marketing authorization in July 2024 for IXCHIQ, marking it as the first licensed chikungunya vaccine. With a demonstrated 98.9% seroresponse rate, it stands as a pivotal development amidst rising health threats. North America led the market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is poised for rapid market growth, supported by extensive reportage spanning multiple continents and key economies.

Tariff impacts have increased production and distribution costs, affecting vaccine pricing and adoption rates. This situation prompts enhanced regional vaccine production and strategic reserves, fostering resilience against future health crises. The IXCHIQ market research report delivers insights into market size, regional shares, trends, and opportunities, offering a comprehensive overview of current and future industry landscapes.

IXCHIQ, an accelerated approval vaccine for adults 18 and older at higher risk of exposure, underscores the evolving landscape of preventative care. Its primary demographics include both pediatric and adult patients, with distribution through hospitals, specialty clinics, and pharmacies. The market encompasses the sale of vaccines, aggregated at 'factory gate' prices, representing economic contributions from both goods and related services within targeted geographical areas.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market

2. Ixchiq Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Ixchiq Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework

2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology

2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation

Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation

2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation

2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations

3. Ixchiq Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users

4. Global Ixchiq Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.1.1 Biotechnology, Genomics & Precision Medicine

4.1.2 Sustainability, Climate Tech & Circular Economy

4.1.3 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

4.1.4 Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

4.1.5 Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

4.2. Major Trends

4.2.1 Emergence of Chikungunya Vaccination Programs

4.2.2 Focus on Travel and High Risk Populations

4.2.3 Accelerated Vaccine Approvals for Emerging Diseases

4.2.4 Expansion of Vector Borne Disease Prevention

4.2.5 Rising Demand for Adult Preventive Vaccines

5. Ixchiq Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Hospitals

5.2 Travel Clinics

5.3 Public Health Agencies

5.4 Vaccination Centers

5.5 Infectious Disease Clinics

6. Ixchiq Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market

7. Global Ixchiq Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global Ixchiq PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global Ixchiq Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Ixchiq Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020-2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global Ixchiq Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025-2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)

8. Global Ixchiq Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis

9. Ixchiq Market Segmentation

9.1. Global Ixchiq Market, Segmentation by Patient Demographics, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Pediatric Patients, Adult Patients, High-Risk Groups

9.2. Global Ixchiq Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Treatment of Bleeding Episodes, Surgical Prophylaxis

9.3. Global Ixchiq Market, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

