NBPE Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding
Notification of Transaction by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)
NB Private Equity Partners Limited announces that it has been advised that William Maltby, a Director of the Company, has purchased 453 Class 'A' Ordinary Shares in the Company (" Ordinary Shares ") as a result of electing for the dividend reinvestment option. Following this transaction, Mr Maltby holds 19,561 Ordinary Shares. The Company has also been advised that Sarah Maltby, a person closely associated with William Maltby, has purchased 139 Ordinary Shares in the Company also as a result of electing for the dividend reinvestment option. Following this transaction, Mrs Maltby holds 5,995 Ordinary Shares.
Details of the transactions can be found in the Notification of Dealing Form below.
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
William Maltby
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status
Non-Executive Director
b) Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
NB Private Equity Partners Limited
b) LEI
213800UJH93NH8IOFQ77
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of USD 0.01 each – A Shares
GG00B1ZBD492
b) Nature of the transaction
Purchase of shares via a dividend re-investment plan
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) GBP 14.3027
Volume(s) 453
d) Aggregated information- Aggregated volume 453
- Price £14.3027
- Principal Amount GBP
e) Date of the transaction
4 March 2026
f) Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange, Main Market
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Sarah Maltby
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status
Sarah Maltby is a person closely associated with William Maltby, a Director and PDMR of NB Private Equity Partners Limited
b) Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
NB Private Equity Partners Limited
b) LEI
213800UJH93NH8IOFQ77
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of USD 0.01 each – A Shares
GG00B1ZBD492
b) Nature of the transaction
Purchase of shares via a dividend re-investment plan
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) GBP 14.3027
Volume(s) 139
d) Aggregated information- Aggregated volume 139
- Price £14.3027
- Principal Amount GBP
e) Date of the transaction
4 March 2026
f) Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange, Main Market
Legal Disclaimer:
