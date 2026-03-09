Hydration Room Opens In San Francisco's Cow Hollow, Introducing Nurse-Administered, Medically Supervised IV Therapy Designed For Sustained Performance And Recovery

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Union Street clinic delivers personalized hydration, immunity and performance support designed for sustained energy and resilience

SAN FRANCISCO, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hydration Room, a leading provider of medically supervised IV and injection therapy, today announced the opening of its newest Northern California clinic in San Francisco's Cow Hollow neighborhood. Located at 1837 Union Street, the clinic brings a proactive, personalized approach to hydration, immunity and performance to one of the city's most active communities.

San Francisco moves fast - early workouts, long workdays, weekend travel and full social calendars. Hydration Room was designed for that rhythm, positioning IV therapy not as a one-time fix or party-recovery solution, but as a structured recovery system that is designed to help support sustained energy, mental clarity, performance and resilience. And, with approximately 32.5% of San Francisco residents reporting insufficient sleep1, there is a real need for structured recovery solutions.

“San Francisco is home to some of the most driven and time-constrained professionals in the country,” said Dr. Brett Florie, founder of Hydration Room and board-certified anesthesiologist.“Our model centers on medically supervised care with personalized guidance. Whether patients are focused on proactive hydration, immune support, cognitive performance or recovery, we help them build a structured routine that's designed to support how they want to feel week after week.”

Proactive, Personalized IV Therapy

The Cow Hollow clinic reflects Northern California's preventative and performance-oriented mindset through:



Nurse-administered care under medical supervision

Consultation-first therapy planning to reduce overwhelm and create a clear return cadence

Therapy streams ranging from hydration and immunity support to performance and recovery blends Most IV therapies are completed in approximately 40–45 minutes



Signature Therapies Available at Hydration Room's Cow Hollow Clinic



NAD+ Therapy

NAD+ therapy is designed to support cellular repair, cognitive function and overall vitality. When incorporated consistently, it may serve as a foundational wellness protocol aligned with encouraging sustained energy and long-term performance support.

Wellness Infusion

Formulated to support stress resilience and sleep recovery, the Wellness Infusion combines hydration with targeted vitamins and nutrients designed to help the body recalibrate during periods of high demand.

Immune Support IV Designed for frequent travel, demanding work schedules and seasonal immune dips, the Immune Support IV delivers hydration and nutrients that support immune function when clients need to stay on their game.



Membership Model Built for Consistency

To support optimized, consistent care, the Cow Hollow clinic offers:



New client promotions including introductory savings on first visits Membership options designed to provide cost efficiency and predictable, ongoing support



The membership structure reinforces Hydration Room's core philosophy: wellness on Union Street isn't occasional, it's intentional.

Location Information

Hydration Room San Francisco (Cow Hollow)

1837 Union Street

San Francisco, CA 94123

Hours: M-F: 9:30am-6:30pm

Sat-Sun: 9am-5:00pm

Closed 1:30pm-2:30pm every day

Appointments may be booked online or in clinic.

The Cow Hollow opening is part of Hydration Room's continued Northern California expansion, bringing its standardized clinical model to performance-driven communities across the region.

About Hydration Room

Founded in 2014 by board-certified anesthesiologist Dr. Brett Florie, Hydration Room is redefining modern wellness with personalized, physician-designed IV and injection therapy. With over 50 clinics across California, Hydration Room blends medical expertise with a high-touch patient experience to deliver fast, effective therapies that support energy, immunity, recovery, longevity, and overall wellness. From NAD+ therapy to custom plans guided by licensed medical professionals, Hydration Room empowers patients to take control of their health starting at the cellular level.

Media Contact:

Tina McClelland

VP Marketing

858-705-2623

...

Hydrationroom

Madi Secareanu

The Influence Agency

...

1 Source: CDC PLACES: Local Data for Better Health, ZCTA Data, 2025