Bombardier Global 6500 Aircraft Acquired By The National Research Council Of Canada To Conduct Critical Research And Development Activities



An announcement to highlight the National Research Council of Canada's defence initiatives, including the purchase of this aircraft, took place on March 9th in Ottawa, in the presence of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, the Honourable David J. McGuinty, Minister of National Defence, the Honourable Stephen Fuhr, Secretary of State for Defence Procurement, and Mitch Davies, President of the National Research Council of Canada

The Bombardier Global 6500 aircraft, with its history of successful special-mission modification and its proven reliability and endurance, is an ideal platform for research and development activities Assembled in the Greater Toronto Area, the Global 6500 aircraft will support the development of defence-related technologies within Canada.



OTTAWA, Ontario, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Bombardier Global 6500 aircraft has been acquired by the National Research Council of Canada (NRC) to support advanced research and development activities for the defence and dual-use sectors. The Bombardier Global 6500 aircraft will join the NRC's Aerospace Research Centre fleet as a next-generation, high-performance research platform, enabling Canadian innovation partners to demonstrate cutting-edge technologies to support the Department of National Defence needs across a broad range of applications.

The NRC's acquisition of a Global 6500 aircraft strengthens Canada's continued confidence in this platform, complementing the Government of Canada's order of 6 Global 6500 aircraft announced in December 2025 to support global utility flights and critical missions such as aeromedical evacuations, disaster relief, humanitarian assistance and national security operations.

“Canada has an exceptional talent base that will enable the Government of Canada and the NRC to conduct advanced research and development with their new Bombardier Global 6500 aircraft, supporting the creation of next‐generation sovereign defence and aerospace capabilities,” said Stephen McCullough, Executive Vice President, Engineering, Product Development and Bombardier Defense.“The Global 6500 is a proven and highly adaptable platform, chosen for diverse mission profiles around the world, and it will continue to contribute to the advancement of innovation across Canada's defence and aerospace ecosystems, as well as those of allied countries.”

With decades of experience delivering special-mission aircraft to governments and operators worldwide, Bombardier has extensively adapted the Global 6500 platform to support complex scientific, governmental, and special-mission requirements. Its proven ability to integrate evolving technologies throughout its service life makes it particularly well suited to support the NRC's critical innovation priorities and to reinforce Canada's broader research and defence capabilities.

The Global 6500 aircraft offers a mission-configurable cabin with ample space, long-range performance, and a robust electrical and structural architecture that allows for the seamless installation and integration of evolving technologies, including advanced research equipment, sensors, and mission systems. These capabilities will provide the NRC with a versatile and enduring platform to support research initiatives in service of Canada's defence and national interests.

Bombardier is proud to draw upon Canada's world-class aerospace supply chain, with the aircraft assembled at the company's Pearson facility in Mississauga, Ontario. The Global 6500 platform benefits from the contribution of more than 65 Canadian suppliers from coast to coast, and as part of the contract with Bombardier the NRC aircraft will be modified in Canada to enhance its mission-specific capabilities.

Bombardier business jets are ideal for defence missions including Airborne Early Warning & Control (AEW&C), Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR), Signals Intelligence (SIGINT), multi-role, head of state transport, medevac, urgent humanitarian assistance and more. Bombardier is known for its flexible, collaborative approach, building long-term relationships with governments and militaries, and joining forces with the world's most advanced mission system providers to provide proven, reliable and advanced defence solutions.

