The Hollywood Minute And The Rhonda Swan Show: Wake Up Socal Edition Welcome David Rojas, Renee Mustered, Nick Staab, Kale Ka'alekahi, And Benjamin Lee

Los Angeles, CA, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hollywood Minute and The Rhonda Swan Show: Wake Up SoCal Edition spotlights pioneering business leaders reshaping commerce, creativity, and global impact. Filmed in Southern California, this special episode features David Rojas, Renee Mustered, Nick Staab, Kale Ka'alekahi, and Benjamin Lee in candid conversations about innovation, leadership, and growth. Airing on Fox5, LA Weekly, and USA Today, the program offers viewers direct access to practical strategies and real-world insight from executives actively building and scaling businesses across industries.



Produced by globally recognized media strategist and Unstoppable Branding Agency CEO Rhonda Swan in collaboration with Hollywood Minute and The Rhonda Swan Show, this special feature delivers high-level visibility across premier national media platforms.“Hollywood Minute represents more than entertainment,” said Swan.“It's a platform where visionaries share how they turn bold ideas into measurable results. We focus on substance. Our audience wants real strategy, real lessons, and real leadership.”

Southern California serves as the perfect backdrop. Long known as a hub for entertainment, technology, trade, and entrepreneurship, the region continues to bring bold ideas to market and drive economic growth across industries. Its culture of innovation makes it an ideal setting for conversations centered on expansion, impact, and forward-thinking leadership.

Viewers gain practical insight into scaling companies, building brands, and navigating competitive markets from leaders who are doing the work in real time.

David Rojas David Rojas is an entrepreneur, investor, and biotech innovator focused on the future of longevity and human performance. He is the founder of Blue Castle Ventures and Evocraft LabsTM, where he develops scalable platforms at the intersection of biotechnology, capital strategy, and human optimization.

With cross-border experience across North America and Latin America, David specializes in structuring high-growth ecosystems that combine investment architecture, private membership models, and emerging life sciences innovation. His work centers on translating advanced science into commercially viable systems designed to extend healthspan, enhance performance, and redefine how longevity is accessed globally. A frequent speaker on biohacking and regenerative frontiers, David's mission is to help engineer a future where vitality, strength, and long-term health are not left to chance, but intentionally designed.



Renee Mustered is the founder of Vilomah, an app born from the most profound loss a parent can experience. With over 23 years as a Licensed Massage Therapist, Renee dedicated much of her life to helping others find comfort and care through gentle, compassionate support. Her world changed forever in 2018 when her eldest son, Tj, was in a tragic accident and, after months in the hospital surrounded by love, passed away at home. As a single mother to Tj and his younger brother, Will, Renee's grief was overwhelming and isolating. In the aftermath, she struggled with anxiety, PTSD, and the search for support that truly understood the depth of her loss.

Unable to find the kind of companioning support she yearned for, Renee was inspired to create Vilomah, a gentle, understanding companion for anyone touched by loss. Vilomah is more than an app; it's a sanctuary of resources and empathy, designed to walk beside parents and others who grieve, no matter where they are in their journey. Drawing from her own path, Renee curated a robust library of meditations, podcasts, yoga, gentle movement practices, and support, all with the mission to offer hope and solace.

Renee's vision for Vilomah is rooted in her sons' legacy, transforming personal tragedy into a source of comfort for millions. Each aspect of Vilomah is infused with her compassion, resilience, and the belief that no one should navigate grief alone. Through Vilomah, Renee honors Tj and Will, offering a gentle hand to others and reminding them that connection and support are possible, even in the deepest sorrow.



Nick Staab is a sales and scaling expert, author of Selling is Serving, and Co-Founder and CEO of the Masters of Influence Academy. He helps entrepreneurs, coaches, consultants, and business owners master the art of ethical influence so they can scale their impact and income through one-to-one & one-to-many selling.

With over a decade of experience and millions in sales generated, Nick is best known for his Influence Accelerator framework, a practical system that teaches how to communicate value with clarity, authority, and confidence. His work focuses on helping experts move beyond outdated sales tactics, position themselves as the premium choice, and create offers people feel genuinely excited to buy.

Nick is a highly engaging speaker known for delivering clear, actionable strategies that audiences can apply immediately to turn their mission into money through influence, not pressure. He has collectively helped his clients close over $100M+ in sales globally and is obsessed with helping other people master the art of influence.







Kale Ka'alekahi was featured live on The Rhonda Swan Show: Wake Up SoCal Edition and Hollywood Minute.

Kale Kaʻalekahi is a co-founder of Sacred Sons, president of the nonprofit Makoa Quest, and the CEO of N.O.W. He develops programs, courses, and community initiatives focused on holistic health, youth and men's development, regenerative living, and Indigenous knowledge. His work is based on culture, purpose, community, and land-based practices.

Through Sacred Sons, Kale helps lead an inclusive online community dedicated to growth and connection. This platform serves as a sanctuary where men and women gather to support one another, deepen their interpersonal bonds, and engage in collective evolution. Members benefit from a consistent rhythm of live interaction, including weekly calls every Sunday and Wednesday, alongside specialized circles and niche groups designed to provide ongoing support between in-person events. This space is built for those seeking a dedicated environment to discuss personal development openly with like-minded individuals.

As the CEO of The New Old Way (N.O.W.) Academy, Kale spearheads a separate initiative that merges ancestral wisdom with modern technology. This academy acts as a premier educational hub, offering a range of courses, meditations, and resources designed to elevate both personal and professional growth.





Benjamin Lee was featured live on The LOCAList SD on FOX5 San Diego.

Benjamin Lee is a serial entrepreneur, health-tech innovator, and Founder of 4BPM and LEAP. 4BPM is a company redefining wellness through advanced diagnostics and personalized care. With a background spanning real estate, finance, pharmaceutical delivery, and cannabis, he has built and scaled ventures across multiple industries.

After becoming a top-performing trader and later driving the growth of Streamline Medical Group to its acquisition by Grant Cardone's 10X Health System, Benjamin launched 4BPM to bridge the gap between medicine and patients.

Today, through partnerships like the NFL Alumni Performance Lab, 4BPM combines cutting-edge science, holistic solutions, and patient education to empower individuals to optimize energy, cognition, longevity, and overall health. Benjamin holds a BS in Finance and an MBA in Entrepreneurship from the University of Florida and volunteers with the Tony Robbins organization as an Ultimate Fire Teamer.



These entrepreneurs are known not just for launching successful companies, but for the broader mark they're making on individuals, industries, and local communities. Their leadership is intentional and grounded in strong values. They prioritize responsibility and sustainable growth over quick wins. Each of them reflects a modern definition of success, where expansion goes hand in hand with purpose, and ambition is matched by meaningful contribution.

The Hollywood Minute and The Rhonda Swan Show: Wake Up SoCal Edition distinguishes itself through its commitment to substance, credibility, and measurable impact. The show connects the worlds of media and enterprise, offering an honest forum where executives share real experiences, practical strategies, lessons learned, and what they see coming next.

