Key opportunities in the Jeanatope market include advances in precision oncology, rising demand for nuclear and precision diagnostics, and growth in diagnostic centers. The aging population and increased chronic disease burden further drive expansion. Technological advances and healthcare spending enhance market potential.

Dublin, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Jeanatope Market Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Jeanatope market is experiencing notable growth, significantly driven by advancements in diagnostic imaging and the rising incidence of cancer. This growth is also supported by hospital investments in nuclear medicine, as well as the clinical validation of radiotracers, particularly due to the demand for early disease detection.

Looking ahead, the forecast period anticipates further expansion due to the growth of precision oncology, the emergence of diagnostic centers, and continuous technological advancements in imaging systems. Additionally, increased approvals of radiopharmaceuticals and a rising chronic disease burden contribute to this projected growth. Significant trends include an upsurge in nuclear medicine imaging, a heightened demand for precision diagnostics, extended applications in oncology imaging, and the adoption of advanced radiopharmaceuticals, coupled with integration into hybrid imaging systems.

The prevalence of chronic diseases is a key factor spurring the Jeanatope market's growth. Jeanatope, specifically iodinated I-125 albumin injection, serves a critical role in diagnostics by measuring plasma volume and blood circulation, essential in evaluating conditions such as cardiovascular and renal disorders. Data from Kidney Research UK highlights chronic kidney disease's impact, with 7.2 million individuals affected as of June 2023 in the UK alone.

The accelerating aging population is another major driver of market expansion. Jeanatope I-125's ability to determine blood volume is particularly beneficial for diagnosing conditions related to fluid balance and cardiovascular health in older adults. United Nations Population Fund estimates forecast India's elderly population will skyrocket from 153 million in 2023 to 347 million by 2050, contributing significantly to the market's growth trajectory.

Moreover, increased healthcare expenditure, driven by an aging populace and a rise in chronic diseases, further catalyzes the market. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services projects U.S. national health expenditure growth to average 5.8% annually through 2033, bolstering demand for diagnostic tools like Jeanatope in managing cardiovascular and renal conditions.

Iso-Tex Diagnostics Inc. stands out as a key player in the Jeanatope market. Geographically, North America was the dominant region for Jeanatope in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is poised to be the fastest-growing region in the future. Countries contributing to this market include Australia, India, China, the UK, France, and more.

Tariffs have influenced production costs, affecting the market for radioisotopes and impacting hospitals and diagnostic centers in North America and Europe. Nonetheless, these tariffs also promote regional isotope production, thereby reinforcing domestic nuclear medicine supply chains.

The Jeanatope market analysis provides a comprehensive outlook, detailing market statistics, regional shares, competitive dynamics, market trends, and emerging opportunities. Jeanatope's role in nuclear medicine as a diagnostic agent is underscored by its precision targeting capabilities, making it invaluable in diagnosing and treating conditions from hemophilia to pre-surgical prophylaxis.

Key market sales are driven by Jeanatope 1-125, with revenues primarily derived from 'factory gate' values, encompassing services related to the sale and distribution of these diagnostic products in the global marketplace.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market

2. Jeanatope Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Jeanatope Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework

2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology

2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation

Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation

2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation

2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations

3. Jeanatope Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users

4. Global Jeanatope Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.1.1 Biotechnology, Genomics & Precision Medicine

4.1.2 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

4.1.3 Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

4.1.4 Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

4.1.5 Sustainability, Climate Tech & Circular Economy

4.2. Major Trends

4.2.1 Growth in Nuclear Medicine Imaging

4.2.2 Rising Demand for Precision Diagnostics

4.2.3 Expansion of Oncology Imaging Applications

4.2.4 Adoption of Advanced Radiopharmaceuticals

4.2.5 Integration With Hybrid Imaging Systems

5. Jeanatope Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Hospitals

5.2 Diagnostic Imaging Centers

5.3 Nuclear Medicine Departments

5.4 Specialty Clinics

5.5 Research Hospitals

6. Jeanatope Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market

7. Global Jeanatope Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global Jeanatope PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global Jeanatope Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Jeanatope Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020-2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global Jeanatope Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025-2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)

8. Global Jeanatope Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis

9. Jeanatope Market Segmentation

9.1. Global Jeanatope Market, Segmentation by Patient Demographics, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Pediatric Patients, Adult Patients, High-Risk Groups

9.2. Global Jeanatope Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Treatment of Hemophilia A, Treatment of Hemophilia B, Surgical Prophylaxis

9.3. Global Jeanatope Market, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

