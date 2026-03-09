Taste Of Richmond Experience Returns March 28 At The Richmond Memorial Auditorium, Richmond CA

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The Richmond Chamber of Commerce will host the 6th Annual Taste of Richmond Experience on Saturday, March 28, 2026, from 4–7 PM at the Richmond Memorial Auditorium (403 Civic Center Plaza). The event will bring together 40 food and beverage vendors - including local eateries, caterers, bakeries, breweries, and wineries - for an evening centered on flavor and community connection.

This year, the event returns as a ticketed tasting event, accommodating approximately 400 guests and drawing attendees from across the East Bay and the greater Bay Area. Attendees will sample food and drink offerings, enjoy live music, and engage directly with participating vendors. A curated selection of local artisans will also be featured. Select art exhibits are planned as part of the evening's programming.

Presented by the City of Richmond and the Economic Development Commission of Richmond CA, and hosted by the Richmond Chamber of Commerce in partnership with Richmond Main Street and Richmond Farmers Markets, the event highlights the chefs, bakers, and beverage makers contributing to Richmond's culinary landscape in a culturally diverse, community-rooted city.

“The Taste of Richmond Experience is about bringing people together around food and shared community pride,” said Vernon Whitmore, Executive Director of the Richmond Chamber of Commerce.“It's an opportunity to celebrate the flavors and traditions that make up Richmond.”

Tickets are $35 and include one raffle ticket and tasting passport. Prize opportunities will be offered throughout the evening. The event is open to guests 13 and over.

For tickets, vendor participation, sponsorship opportunities, or media inquiries, visit . Follow updates on Facebook and Instagram at @tasteofrichmond.

About Taste of Richmond Experience

The Taste of Richmond Experience is an annual community tasting event that brings together a diverse mix of food and beverage vendors for an evening celebrating Richmond's culinary landscape.

About the Richmond Chamber of Commerce

The Richmond Chamber of Commerce supports and advocates for local businesses by creating opportunities for visibility, connection, and shared success. Through events and partnerships, the Chamber works to strengthen Richmond's economic vitality and civic life.