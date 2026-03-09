HIP Video Promo Presents: Rob Bellamy & The Rebel Hearts Premiere New Music Video 'Cold Country' On Music-News

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- It's rare in life for someone to chase-and fulfill-even one true passion, let alone two. When Rob Bellamy retired from professional hockey at 30, he could have taken it easy. Instead, he chose to rekindle a love for music that had lived quietly within him since childhood. The moment inspiration struck, Bellamy was all in-packing a bag and moving to Nashville without knowing a single soul. Though the transition wasn't seamless, the discipline and work ethic he honed as an athlete translated seamlessly into his new pursuit. Before long, he was songwriting and touring alongside some of Music City's finest, including his future wife, Ayla Brown.

Enter the Rebel Hearts-a collection of fierce New England musicians united by a voracious hunger to capture the spirit of their home. Their music harvests the real stories and sounds sown deep into the soil-cold winters, long roads, fresh air, hard work-cultivating an unmistakably American identity built on raw songwriting, resonant vocals, ringing guitars, and driving drumlines. With new singles rolling out every few weeks through the summer, they'll close their first chapter with their full-length debut album, a project celebrating the Northern State of Mind. Hopeful, humble, and energized by what lies ahead, Rob Bellamy & the Rebel Hearts promise to be just as expansive and compelling as the countryside they hold close to heart.

When the rolling green hills of summer inevitably give way to endless stretches of drab grays, muddy browns, and eventually blinding whites, those living in“Cold Country” come out of the woodwork, reveling in the harsh sting of a season entombed in frost. Channeling that exhilaration, the track opens with a mysterious, reverb-laden guitar solo before pouncing into untamed fury, as the Rebel Hearts' distinctly northern soundscape whips like a cruel January wind-spiteful and unrelenting. Bolstered by Bellamy's gravely vocals, flickering like a candle in a foggy window, this song's soul lives and breathes deep in the woods of western Massachusetts. And as unappealing as it may sound to outsiders, Bellamy and his crew wouldn't have it any other way. They wear the battles of each winter with a badge of honor. Enduring frigid nights and seemingly endless overcast days forges a special kind of character-a region of people willing to fight as long as it takes to reach the hard-earned thaw of spring.

From the moment the accompanying visual unfolds, it's simultaneously striking and fitting to see this band pouring their hearts into a soul-stirring, high-energy performance deep in the backwoods of New Hampshire. Their breath whisps into clouds of vapor with every line, sparks twinkling in their eyes, and it never once occurs to viewers that they should be on a stage. Out in the wilderness is exactly where they belong-even if they mean that quite literally. These are born and bred“Cold Country” folk, beaming with pride and purpose. Bathed in the glow of faint, crackling fire, they soar like a flock of songbirds-raw, real, and radiating joy-a testament to the magic that happens when passion and talent collide at just the right moment.

