Estuary Auctions Wins 2025 LLA For Best Art Auction House In Abu Dhabi

MENAFN - Mid-East Info), a leading Abu Dhabi-based auction house specialising in fine art, antiques, jewelry, and culturally significant objects, has been named, by

Founded in 2011 by Ali Al Bayaty,has earned a reputation for combining market expertise with a strong commitment to cultural preservation. The company serves a discerning clientele of high-net-worth individuals, private collectors, institutions, government bodies, and art investors, offering live and online auctions, private sales, and bespoke advisory services.

The award recognises Estuary Auctions' role in fostering art appreciation in the UAE and its dedication to supporting Middle Eastern and Arab artists. Beyond its commercial activities, the company has initiated a number of cultural projects, including public talks to engage younger collectors and an ongoing archival project to document the careers and works of regional artists.

“Estuary Auctions exemplifies the standards of distinction and cultural stewardship that define the world's leading auction houses,” said Alexander Chetchikov, CEO of Luxury Lifestyle Awards and President of the“Their passion for connecting collectors with extraordinary works, while actively preserving the cultural heritage of the Middle East, makes them a true leader in their field. We are proud to recognise their achievements with this award.”

Looking ahead, Estuary Auctions plans to expand its research initiatives, enhance educational programming, and participate in major art events, including a forthcoming collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Art Fair.

To learn more about the award-winning firm, please go to