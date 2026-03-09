Pneumovax 23 (Merck & Co) Market Research Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key market opportunities include expanding adult and geriatric immunization, enhancing vaccine storage and distribution, and increasing government-led immunization programs. Urbanization and growing awareness further drive demand. Tariffs impact costs but promote local manufacturing resilience.

The global Pneumovax 23 market is experiencing significant growth, fueled by expanded national immunization guidelines, increased awareness of pneumococcal infections, and the availability of polysaccharide vaccines. Rising preventive healthcare initiatives and adult vaccination investments are propelling this expansion. Key trends include a heightened focus on adult and geriatric immunizations, increasing demand for pneumococcal disease prevention, and the adoption of comprehensive vaccination strategies.

The incidence of pneumococcal diseases, such as pneumonia and meningitis, is on the rise, partially attributed to decreased vaccination coverage during the COVID-19 pandemic and the return of respiratory infections post-lockdown. Pneumovax 23 offers protection against 23 strains of Streptococcus pneumoniae, enhancing immune defenses. For instance, hospital admissions for pneumonia in England rose by 16% in 2024 compared to the previous year. Such increases are driving the demand for effective vaccines, bolstering the Pneumovax 23 market.

Government-led immunization efforts are also pivotal, as these programs aim to close vaccination gaps and enhance public health outcomes. In 2023, Gavi supported routine immunizations for approximately 69 million children, with numbers continuing to rise. This expanding reach reflects the increasing importance of governmental initiatives in supporting the Pneumovax 23 market through increased vaccine accessibility and public awareness.

Urbanization is another contributing factor to the market's growth. Urban residents have greater access to health education, thereby increasing vaccination uptake. The World Bank projects urban populations to rise significantly, reaching nearly 70% by 2050. This demographic shift underscores the potential for expanding the market for Pneumovax 23.

The market faces challenges such as tariffs impacting the cost of imported raw materials and logistics, yet this also encourages domestic vaccine production and regional supply chain resilience. The Pneumovax 23 market's competitive landscape is highlighted by the presence of major companies like Merck & Co. Inc., with North America leading as the largest regional market by 2025. Key regions covered in the research include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, and others.

The Pneumovax 23 market research report offers comprehensive insights into market dynamics, trends, and future opportunities, targeting industrial stakeholders for strategic planning and investment.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market

2. Pneumovax 23 Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Pneumovax 23 Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

3. Pneumovax 23 Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users

4. Global Pneumovax 23 Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.2. Major Trends

5. Pneumovax 23 Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1. Hospitals

5.2. Clinics

5.3. Pharmacies

5.4. Ambulatory Care Centers

5.5. Public Health Organizations

6. Pneumovax 23 Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market

7. Global Pneumovax 23 Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global Pneumovax 23 PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global Pneumovax 23 Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Pneumovax 23 Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020-2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global Pneumovax 23 Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025-2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)

8. Global Pneumovax 23 Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

9. Pneumovax 23 Market Segmentation

9.1. Global Pneumovax 23 Market, Segmentation by Formulation, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

9.2. Global Pneumovax 23 Market, Segmentation by Clinical Indication, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

9.3. Global Pneumovax 23 Market, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

10. Pneumovax 23 Market Regional and Country Analysis

10.1. Global Pneumovax 23 Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

10.2. Global Pneumovax 23 Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Companies Featured

Merck & Co. Inc. (Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.)

