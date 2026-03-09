NCB Seizes 524.9 Kg Ganja Worth Rs 2.6 Crore In Assam, Two Arrested

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, March 9 (IANS) The NCB, in a joint operation with the CRPF, arrested two drug traffickers and seized 524.9 kilograms of Ganja, estimated to be worth Rs 2.6 crore, an official said on Monday.

On Sunday, acting upon specific input, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Guwahati Zonal Unit, intercepted one truck at Khatkhati in Assam in a joint operation with 155 Battalion CRPF.

Upon thorough search of the vehicle, a total of 524.9 kilograms of Ganja, estimated to be worth approximately Rs 2.6 crore, was recovered, the official said in a statement.

The contraband had been concealed in a specially fabricated cavity inside the truck in an attempt to evade detection, it said.

Two people have been arrested in connection with the seizure, it said.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the source of the contraband was the forest areas of Senapati district in Manipur, while the destination was Birbhum district in West Bengal, it said.

This is the second major seizure made by the NCB Guwahati Zonal Unit within a month.

Earlier, on February 7, NCB Guwahati Zonal Unit, with the support of 147 BN CRPF, had seized 11.7 kg of Methamphetamine near Silchar, Assam, valued at approximately Rs 9.5 crore in the illicit market.

In view of the forthcoming Assembly Elections in Assam and West Bengal, the NCB Guwahati Zonal Unit has intensified its operations and surveillance against drug trafficking networks operating in the region.

NCB North Eastern Region has seized drugs worth Rs 105 crore in the illicit drug market in a very short period of two months. The total number of cases registered is 21; the total number of persons arrested is 40; drugs seized include Ganja 1036 kg; Meth 72.5 kg; Heroin 17 kg; Morphine 6.25 kg, and CBCS 13,816 bottles.