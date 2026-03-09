Avanessy Giordano LLP Releases National Slip And Fall Injury Report To Raise Winter Safety Awareness

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) National slip-and-fall statistics show how often Canadians are injured in everyday environments, from public sidewalks to private workplaces.

Toronto, ONTARIO, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avanessy Giordano LLP, a Toronto-based personal injury law firm, announced the publication of its newly compiled report on national slip and fall injury statistics. The data, drawn from Canadian public health agencies and peer-reviewed studies, sheds light on how winter conditions contribute to one of the country's most significant sources of injury-related hospitalizations and long-term disability.







Slip and Fall Statistics in Canada

Unfortunately, slip and fall accidents are often dismissed as minor mishaps. A patch of ice, a wet floor, or a missed step can feel like small accidents. When you zoom out, though, and look at the data across Canada, a different picture emerges, offering a broader perspective.

Slips, trips, and falls are one of the leading causes of serious injury, hospitalization, and long-term disability nationwide. They affect all of us. Seniors, workers, pedestrians, and property owners are all part of the rather gloomy statistics, especially during Canadian winters.

This article examines national fall-related data from Canada's most reliable public health and research agencies. Every figure cited is from government or peer-reviewed sources, with no speculation or padding. Let's take a closer look at what is really happening.

Key Takeaways



Falls are the leading cause of injury-related hospitalizations among older adults in Canada, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada.

Over 160,000 fall-related injuries required hospitalization in a single year, based on Canadian Institute for Health Information data.

Winter conditions significantly increase slip-and-fall accident rates due to ice, snow, and reduced traction.

Workplaces remain a major source of slip-and-fall injuries, particularly in construction, healthcare, and service industries. While Canada does not publish official settlement averages, government data on medical costs and economic burden explain why compensation values can be substantial.

Overview of Slip and Fall Statistics Canada

When reviewing slip and fall injury statistics, falls consistently rank as one of the leading causes of emergency treatment and hospitalization nationwide. Slip and fall accidents fall under the broader category of unintentional injuries, which remain a major public health concern in Canada.

According to the Canadian Institute for Health Information (CIHI), falls are the most common cause of injury-related hospitalizations across all age groups. In the 2020–2021 reporting period, there were over 162,000 hospitalizations due to unintentional falls nationwide.

Emergency department visits tell a similar story. Data from Health Infobase, maintained by the Government of Canada, shows hundreds of thousands of emergency visits each year linked to falls, particularly among adults aged 65 and older.

What stands out is not just the volume of incidents, but their severity. Falls frequently lead to fractures, head injuries, spinal trauma, and long recovery periods. Many victims never fully regain their prior level of mobility or independence.

Beyond hospitalizations, long-term disability following falls is a growing concern in Canada. Data from the Public Health Agency of Canada indicates that falls are a leading cause of injury-related disability among older adults, often resulting in permanent mobility limitations or reduced independence. According to PHAC's injury surveillance findings, a significant portion of seniors who experience a serious fall require ongoing assistance with daily activities months or even years after the incident.

This long-term impact is reinforced by peer-reviewed research published in BMC Geriatrics, which found that fall-related injuries substantially increase the likelihood of institutional care placement and long-term functional decline. These outcomes place sustained pressure not only on individuals and families, but also on Canada's healthcare and social support systems.

Winter Slip and Fall Statistics

Canadian winters change everything. Snow accumulation, freezing rain, black ice, and fluctuating temperatures create conditions in which a routine walk can become dangerous without warning. Winter slip and fall statistics consistently reflect a sharp rise in injuries during colder months, particularly after snow and ice events.

Peer-reviewed research published in the Canadian Journal of Public Health analyzed emergency department data during icy conditions and found a statistically significant increase in fall-related injuries following snow and ice events.

Public health agencies also recognize this seasonal pattern. The Public Health Agency of Canada, in its fall surveillance report, notes that outdoor falls during winter months account for a disproportionate share of serious injuries, especially among older adults and pedestrians.

Municipal infrastructure, snow removal practices, and property maintenance all play a role. When sidewalks, parking lots, and entryways are not properly cleared or treated, the risk compounds quickly.

Common Causes of Slip, Trip, and Fall Accidents in Canada

Slip and fall accident statistics show that most incidents stem from predictable environmental conditions rather than isolated mistakes.

Government safety agencies consistently identify the following contributors:



Ice and snow accumulation on walking surfaces

Wet or freshly cleaned floors without warning signage

Uneven pavement, cracked sidewalks, or loose flooring

Poor lighting in stairwells and parking areas Improper footwear combined with slick surfaces

The Canadian Centre for Occupational Health and Safety (CCOHS) highlights surface conditions and housekeeping failures as primary contributors to fall injuries in both public and private spaces.

What often gets overlooked is timing. Many falls occur during transitions. Entering a building. Exiting a vehicle. Moving from dry to wet flooring. These moments carry higher risk, especially in winter.

Work-Related Slip and Fall Statistics

No matter how we look at it, slip and fall injuries remain one of the most common workplace injury categories in Canada.

According to federal labour injury reports and Government of Canada workplace injury data, falls consistently rank among the top causes of time-loss injuries across multiple industries, including healthcare, construction, warehousing, and food services.

Workplace slip and fall injury statistics show that many incidents occur on level surfaces, not just ladders or scaffolding. Spills, clutter, rushed movement, and inadequate footwear all contribute.

The financial impact extends beyond the injured worker. Employers face lost productivity, increased insurance costs, and operational disruptions.

National Economic Consequences

Slip-and-fall incidents also have measurable economic consequences at the national level. According to Employment and Social Development Canada, workplace injuries resulting from falls contribute substantially to lost workdays and wage replacement claims across federally regulated industries. These disruptions extend beyond individual workers, affecting productivity, staffing continuity, and employer insurance costs.

A peer-reviewed analysis published in the Journal of Safety Research found that slip and trip incidents are among the most costly non-fatal workplace injuries due to their frequency and recovery duration. Even falls that do not result in immediate hospitalization often lead to prolonged work restrictions, modified duties, or delayed return-to-work timelines.

This data underscores why fall prevention in occupational settings is recognized as both a safety and an economic priority by regulators.

Why and When Slip and Fall Accidents Occur

Patterns emerge when you look closely at the data.

Slip and fall accidents are more likely to occur:



During early morning or evening hours when visibility is reduced

After weather events involving freezing rain or rapid temperature shifts

In high-traffic areas where surfaces degrade faster When maintenance schedules fall behind seasonal demands

The Public Health Agency of Canada emphasizes that falls are rarely random. They result from predictable risk factors that can often be identified in advance.

This predictability is a key issue in legal claims, especially when property owners or occupiers had a reasonable time to address known hazards.

What to Do Immediately After a Slip and Fall Incident

The data shows that early action matters, not just medically, but legally.

Government injury prevention agencies recommend:



Seeking medical attention, even if injuries seem minor

Documenting the scene with photos or notes if possible

Reporting the incident to property management or supervisors Preserving footwear and clothing worn at the time

Falls often result in delayed symptoms, particularly head injuries and soft tissue damage. Medical documentation creates a clear timeline that connects the injury to the incident.

Proving Liability for Slip and Falls

At this point we shall mention how slip and fall claims in Canada typically revolve around the duty of care.

While legal standards vary by province, Canadian courts generally assess:



Whether the hazard was foreseeable

Whether reasonable steps were taken to prevent harm Whether the injured person acted reasonably under the circumstances

Government publications on injury prevention such as Parachute Canada's fall research consistently stress that many falls occur in environments where risks were known but unaddressed.

Liability often turns on documentation, maintenance records, and timing rather than intent.

Slip and Fall Claim Process

While no two claims are identical, most slip-and-fall cases follow a common pattern.

This usually includes:



Medical assessment and treatment

Incident investigation and evidence gathering

Determination of liability Negotiation or litigation if necessary

Government injury cost data underscores how quickly medical and rehabilitation expenses can accumulate, particularly for fractures or head injuries.

Average Slip and Fall Settlements

Canada does not maintain a centralized database of slip and fall settlement amounts. That said, government and peer-reviewed data provides important context.

According to the Government of Canada's Cost of Injury in Canada report, falls represent the most expensive injury category, accounting for over $10 billion annually in direct and indirect costs.

These costs include:



Hospital care

Rehabilitation and long-term treatment Lost productivity and income

Adding to this, peer-reviewed health economics studies show that severe fall injuries can generate long-term care costs extending for years, especially among older adults.

Settlement values in individual cases depend on injury severity, recovery outcomes, and long-term impact rather than a fixed formula. Typically, damages range from approximately $15,000 to over $400,000, depending on the circumstances.

The broader financial burden of fall-related injuries provides further context for how compensation is assessed. The Government of Canada's Cost of Injury in Canada analysis shows that falls generate the highest combined total of direct healthcare costs and indirect economic losses among all injury categories. These indirect costs include reduced workforce participation, long-term income loss, and the need for informal caregiving.

Peer-reviewed health economics research published in Injury Prevention also notes that fall-related injuries disproportionately contribute to long-term public expenditure due to extended rehabilitation timelines and increased reliance on community care services. These findings help explain why compensation assessments often account for future care needs rather than short-term recovery alone.

Tips to Prevent Slip and Fall Accidents

Prevention remains the most effective strategy.

Public health agencies consistently recommend:



Prompt snow and ice removal

Use of slip-resistant materials and footwear

Adequate lighting in walkways and stairwells Clear warning signage during cleaning or maintenance

The Public Health Agency of Canada emphasizes that many fall injuries are preventable with basic environmental controls.

The Benefits of Working With a Slip and Fall Lawyer

Slip and fall cases often appear simple at first glance. The data shows they rarely are.

Establishing liability requires understanding medical evidence, safety standards, and procedural rules. Government injury surveillance data makes it clear how serious these injuries can become over time, particularly when complications arise.

Legal guidance helps ensure that claims reflect not only immediate medical costs, but future needs as well.

Conclusion

Slip and fall incidents in Canada highlight an important issue. They aren't just isolated accidents or minor inconveniences. There's a genuine need to pay attention to these situations. The sad reality is that they represent one of the most significant sources of injury, hospitalization, and economic cost nationwide.

Taken together, slip and fall statistics highlight patterns that are preventable, foreseeable, and often overlooked until serious harm occurs.

Understanding the data matters. It informs prevention, accountability, and fair outcomes when injuries occur, and during Canadian winters, that understanding becomes even more critical.

An experienced slip and fall attorney can assist with the filing of a lawsuit and the negotiation of a settlement. By integrating effective public health practices with successful legal representation, Canada can enhance its efforts to prevent fall injuries.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much compensation can I get for a slip and fall injury?

There is no fixed amount. Compensation depends on injury severity, medical costs, lost income, and long-term impact. Government data shows falls carry high treatment and recovery costs, which strongly influence case value.

How long does a slip and fall claim take to settle in Canada?

Timelines can be different for each case. Some claims are settled in just a few months, while others might take longer, especially if injuries are complicated or if there's a disagreement about who is responsible. Recovery timelines often influence settlement duration.

If I'm partly at fault, can I still file a slip and fall claim?

In many cases, yes. Canadian law often allows compensation even when responsibility is shared, though amounts may be adjusted accordingly.

About Avanessy Giordano LLP

Avanessy Giordano LLP is a Toronto-based law firm led by Michael Giordano and Aline Avanessy, who together offer over a decade of experience in personal injury law. The firm focuses on motor vehicle accidents, brain injuries and concussions, slip and fall incidents, and long-term disability claims. Michael and Aline provide hands-on, client-centered representation, guiding individuals through complex legal processes with clarity and diligence. Their approach ensures clients' rights are protected while keeping them informed at every stage, aiming for a seamless and supportive legal experience.

Press Inquiries

Shamil Shamilov

info [at]

1275 Finch Ave W Suite 411, Toronto, ON M3J 0L5, Canada