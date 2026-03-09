Former Pentagon Advisor In Recently Released Video:“A Big Economic Turning Point” May Be Closer Than People Realize

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Former CIA advisor releases new presentation breaking down the forces he believes are about to collide

Washington, D.C., March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Former Pentagon advisor Jim Rickards has released a new video presentation examining what he believes could become one of the most important economic turning points in years.

In the presentation, Rickards explains why several powerful forces - including government policy, industrial investment, and shifting global supply chains - may soon converge in ways that could reshape key parts of the U.S. economy.

Rickards says the presentation was created to help viewers understand why some analysts believe a major economic story may already be beginning to take shape.

The Early Signs of a Bigger Story

According to Rickards, many of the biggest economic developments start quietly before they dominate headlines.

The presentation walks viewers through several signals he believes are beginning to appear across the U.S. economy - signals that have historically shown up before large shifts in industrial growth and investment.

Rickards explains how analysts often study these early signs when trying to understand where the next wave of economic momentum could emerge.

The Industries Suddenly Getting Attention

One of the key themes of the presentation is the renewed spotlight on industries that power large economies.

Manufacturing, infrastructure, energy production, and natural resources all play critical roles during periods of large-scale development.

Rickards explains how these sectors often move into focus when countries begin investing heavily in rebuilding supply chains, expanding infrastructure, and strengthening industrial capacity.

The presentation explores why these industries are drawing attention again.

When Big Forces Start Moving Together

Rickards also discusses how major economic expansions tend to occur when several factors begin moving in the same direction.

Changes in policy, large-scale investment, and shifts in global trade patterns can sometimes combine to create powerful economic momentum.

According to Rickards, these moments often mark the beginning of new economic cycles that can last for years.

The presentation explains how analysts study these patterns when evaluating where future growth may occur.

Why This Moment Is Drawing Interest

Rickards notes that the United States is approaching its 250th anniversary in 2026 - a milestone that is already prompting new conversations about the nation's future economic direction.

Historically, major moments in American history have often coincided with periods of transformation and new waves of development.

Rickards says the goal of the presentation is to help viewers better understand how today's economic trends may connect to that broader story.

Who May Find the Presentation Interesting

The presentation may appeal to:



Individuals following U.S. economic and policy developments



Viewers interested in energy and natural resource industries



Audiences studying industrial growth and economic cycles

Anyone curious about where the next phase of economic momentum may appear



About Jim Rickards and Paradigm Press

Rickards has advised senior officials at the CIA, the Pentagon, and the White House on matters involving financial risk and economic strategy. He has also worked alongside members of the Federal Reserve during major financial crises and is the author of several bestselling books on economics, geopolitics, and global markets.

Rickards' research and commentary are published through Paradigm Press, a financial publishing company focused on economic trends, market analysis, and educational investment research.

Paradigm Press provides insights designed to help readers better understand the forces shaping global markets and currently maintains a 4.8-star rating on Google across more than 1,900 public reviews, reflecting feedback from individuals who follow its research and commentary.

