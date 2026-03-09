Gujarat: Botad-Salangpur-Barwala Road To Get Four Lanes At Rs 124 Cr​

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar/Botad, March 9 (IANS) A 22.5-km stretch of road connecting Botad, Salangpur and Barwala will be widened into a four-lane road at an estimated cost of more than Rs 124.40 crore, Botad MLA Umesh Makwana said on Monday.​

According to the details, the Botad-Salangpur-Barwala road will be upgraded to four lanes and will include a dedicated footpath along the Botad-Salangpur section to improve pedestrian safety, particularly for devotees travelling to the Kashtbhanjan Dev temple in Salangpur.​

Large numbers of devotees from Botad city traditionally walk to the Kashtbhanjan Dev temple on Saturdays.​

"The existing narrow road has led to frequent traffic congestion and accidents in the past, creating safety concerns for pedestrians and motorists," Makwana claimed.​

Makwana said the road expansion was proposed after repeated representations to the Chief Minister, highlighting the risks faced by devotees and the need for improved connectivity to the temple.​

“The Botad-Salangpur-Barwala road of 22.5 km will now be constructed as a four-lane road at a cost of more than Rs 124.40 crore,” he said.​

Salangpur is home to the widely visited Kashtbhanjan Dev temple and the BAPS Pramukh Swami memorial, both of which attract large numbers of visitors year-round.​

In addition to the four-lane project, a bypass road will be constructed around Salangpur to divert through traffic and reduce congestion near the temple area.​

Last week, Makwana raised a question in the Legislative Assembly seeking details on the condition of Gram Panchayat buildings in Botad district as of December 31, 2025, and the number of new buildings sanctioned in the past two years.​

In response, the minister informed the House that five Gram Panchayat buildings in Gadhada taluka were in a dilapidated condition, while none were reported in Botad, Barwala or Ranpur talukas.​

A total of 68 new Gram Panchayat buildings have been sanctioned in the last two years: 17 in Botad, 35 in Gadhada, 4 in Barwala, and 12 in Ranpur, at a cost of about Rs 6.14 crore, including offices for Talati-cum-Ministers.​