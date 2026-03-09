Zostavax Market Research Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key opportunities in the Zostavax market include expanding healthcare infrastructure in developing countries, increasing adult vaccination coverage, and heightened awareness of shingles prevention. The market benefits from growing insurance coverage and an aging population, despite cost pressures from tariffs.

Dublin, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Zostavax Market Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Zostavax market is experiencing significant growth due to various demographic and infrastructural factors. Historical growth has been supported by an increasing aging population, a rise in shingles cases among older adults, established immunization recommendations, availability of vaccines, and broader vaccination programs in hospitals.

Future projections suggest that the shift towards recombinant and next-generation vaccines will further propel the market. This shift is driven by increased healthcare expenditure on preventive care, rising public awareness of shingles and its complications, and better distribution networks. Key trends influencing this growth include enhanced adult immunization efforts, expanded vaccine access via retail pharmacies, and emphasis on preventive healthcare.

Developing countries are seeing expanded healthcare infrastructure, significantly benefiting the Zostavax market. Increased investments in medical facilities and improved access to healthcare have provided crucial channels such as clinics and pharmacies for effective vaccine distribution. For instance, major investments like the UK's New Hospital Programme are boosting healthcare capacity, fostering growth in vaccine markets.

Insurance coverage is another influential factor driving the market. As insurance spreads, it reduces the financial burden of medical expenses and increases the accessibility of preventive vaccines such as Zostavax. With the majority of the U.S. population covered by health insurance, the uptake of such vaccines to prevent costly treatments is expected to rise.

The global aging population also fuels market demand. As the number of adults aged 65 and older expands, the susceptibility to shingles increases, making vaccines like Zostavax crucial. In the UK, the geriatric population's growth underscores the heightened need for effective immunization solutions.

Leading companies like Merck & Co., Inc. are at the forefront of this market. Regionally, North America remains dominant in the Zostavax market. Other regions explored include Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa, with key countries like the USA, UK, China, and India being significant players.

Tarfiffs are impacting this market by increasing production and distribution costs, particularly in North America and Europe. This has prompted a shift towards localized vaccine production and a focus on diversifying regional supply chains to mitigate long-term effects.

The market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of the Zostavax industry, including global market size, regional shares, competitor analysis, and detailed market segments. It provides insights that are essential for understanding current and future market dynamics.

Zostavax, specifically formulated to prevent shingles, plays a pivotal role in protecting adults, especially those aged 50 and older. It includes both recombinant (Shingrix) and live attenuated formulations, commonly administered through hospitals and pharmacies. The market encompasses sales including flu, pneumococcal, hepatitis, and meningitis vaccines.

Markets Covered: Recombinant Vaccine (Shingrix); Live Attenuated Vaccine (Zostavax)

Indications: Shingles Prevention; Post-Herpetic Neuralgia Distribution Channels: Hospital Pharmacies; Retail Pharmacies

Increasing Focus on Adult Immunization Programs

Rising Awareness of Shingles Prevention

Expansion of Vaccine Access Through Retail Pharmacies

Improved Cold Chain and Storage Practices Growing Emphasis on Preventive Healthcare

Merck & Co. Inc.

