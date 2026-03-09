Liquefied Natural Gas Compressor Market Report 2026-2035: LNG Infrastructure Expansion, Energy-Efficient Designs, And LNG-Powered Transportation Solutions Fueling Growth

Dublin, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Liquefied Natural Gas Compressor Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The liquefied natural gas (LNG) compressor market has experienced significant expansion in recent years, with projections indicating a rise from $4.41 billion in 2025 to $4.64 billion in 2026, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5%. This growth is driven by increased natural gas production, expanded LNG trade, and developments in gas infrastructure. Market forecasts predict further growth, reaching $5.79 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.7%, bolstered by global LNG demand, investments in liquefaction projects, and advances in compressor efficiency.

The surge in natural gas production, especially from shale reserves, stands as a crucial factor for LNG compressor market growth. These compressors are pivotal for transforming natural gas into a liquid state, facilitating transport, export, and efficient storage. LNG compressors also optimize energy supply chains and ensure consistent delivery to consumers. The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported an increase in natural gas consumption within the electric power sector, emphasizing the vital role of LNG compressors in meeting energy demands.

Companies in this sector are heavily investing in sustainable practices, such as LNG-powered transportation. For instance, Volvo Trucks collaborated with Linde Canada to introduce FH LNG trucks for long-haul operations, showcasing reduced greenhouse gas emissions and enhanced performance. Additionally, Honeywell International's acquisition of Sundyne aims to bolster its capabilities in pumps and compressors, reflecting strategic efforts to expand market presence.

Prominent industry participants include EagleBurgmann, General Electric Company, Siemens AG, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Elliott Group, Kobelco Compressors America Inc., IMW Industries Ltd., and Sundyne. These companies are key players facilitating innovation and efficiency in the LNG compressor market.

Regionally, North America led the market in 2025, with geographic markets covering Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa. The significant countries in these regions include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

The LNG compressor market comprises sales of various compressor types, including centrifugal and off-gas compressors, which contribute significantly to the value chain from manufacturers to end-users. The market's economic valuation is based on the revenues derived from the sale of goods and services within specified geographies, excluding secondary supply chain transactions.

Key Attributes:

