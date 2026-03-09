Liquefied Natural Gas Compressor Market Report 2026-2035: LNG Infrastructure Expansion, Energy-Efficient Designs, And LNG-Powered Transportation Solutions Fueling Growth
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$4.64 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$5.79 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Report Scope:
Markets Covered:
- By Design: Vertically-Split Barrel, Horizontally-Split Barrel, Axial Compressors By Application: Low Pressure, Medium Pressure By End User: Vehicles, Electrical, Industrial, Residential, Other End Users
Subsegments:
- Vertically-Split Barrel: Single-Stage, Multi-Stage Compressors Horizontally-Split Barrel: Single-Stage, Multi-Stage Compressors Axial Compressors: Single-Stage, Multi-Stage Axial Compressors
Companies Featured
- EagleBurgmann General Electric Company Siemens AG Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. Elliott Group Kobelco Compressors America Inc. IMW Industries Ltd. Sundyne IHI Rotating Machinery Engineering Co Ltd. NEUMAN & ESSER GROUP Atlas Copco AB Burckhardt Compression AG MOLGAS ENERGY SAU Howden Group Sulzer Ltd. Ariel Corporation Bauer Compressor Inc. Ingersoll Rand Inc. HYDRAULIC MACHINES & SYSTEMS GROUP PLC. Clean Energy Fuels Corp Kobe Steel Ltd. Ebara Corporation Hitachi Ltd. Gardner Denver Holdings Inc. Sullair LLC Quincy Compressor LLC Kaeser Kompressoren SE Corken Inc. Baker Hughes Company MAN Energy Solutions SE Mitsui Seiki Kogyo Co Ltd. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Worthington Industries Inc.
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
-
Liquefied Natural Gas Compressor Market
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment