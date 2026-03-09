Heritage Vehicle Demand Driving $24.55 Billion In The Automobile Parts Restoration Service Market 2026

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- "Automobile Parts Restoration Service market to surpass $25 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Electrical And Electronics Components market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $122 billion by 2030, with Automobile Parts Restoration Service to represent around 20% of the parent market. Within the broader Electrical And Electronics industry, which is expected to be $5,610 billion by 2030, the Automobile Parts Restoration Service market is estimated to account for nearly 0.4% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Automobile Parts Restoration Service Market In 2030

North America will be the largest region in the automobile parts restoration service market in 2030, valued at $9 billion. The market is expected to grow from $6 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%. The strong growth can be attributed to a large and aging vehicle parc, strong presence of classic and vintage car restoration culture, rising consumer spending on vehicle refurbishment and customization, well-established aftermarket distribution networks, increasing demand for collision repair and refurbishment services, and growing adoption of advanced restoration technologies and premium refinishing materials across the US and Canada.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Automobile Parts Restoration Service Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the automobile parts restoration service market in 2030, valued at $8 billion. The market is expected to grow from $6 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%. The strong growth can be attributed to rising demand for classic and vintage vehicle restoration, increasing consumer spending on vehicle customization and refurbishment, expanding automotive aftermarket activities, growing popularity of collector and heritage vehicles, and continuous advancements in restoration materials, coatings, and precision repair technologies across the country.

What Will Be Largest Segment In The Automobile Parts Restoration Service Market In 2030?

The automobile parts restoration service market is segmented by service type into engine restoration, transmission restoration, brake system restoration, interior restoration, exterior restoration, and other service types. The engine restoration market will be the largest segment of the automobile parts restoration service market, segmented by product type, accounting for 30% or $7 billion of the total in 2030. The engine restoration market will be supported by the increasing demand for classic and vintage vehicle rebuilds, rising consumer preference for performance enhancement and engine refurbishment, expanding automotive aftermarket activities, growing participation in collector car auctions and enthusiast communities, advancements in precision machining and remanufacturing technologies, and higher spending on extending vehicle lifespan and maintaining heritage automobiles.

The automobile parts restoration service market is segmented by vehicle type into passenger cars, commercial vehicles, classic cars, and other vehicle types.

The automobile parts restoration service market is segmented by end user into individual and commercial.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Automobile Parts Restoration Service Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the automobile parts restoration service market leading up to 2030 is 8%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Automobile Parts Restoration Service Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global automobile parts restoration service market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to enhance operational efficiency, strengthen consumer confidence in certified refurbished components, improve turnaround capabilities, and promote sustainable reuse practices across the automotive aftermarket ecosystem.

Rising Demand For Quick Turnaround In Spare Parts Restoration - The rising demand for quick turnaround in spare parts restoration is expected to become a key growth driver for the automobile parts restoration service market by 2030. Increasing demand for faster turnaround times in spare parts restoration is a major growth driver for the automobile parts restoration service market. Fleet operators, commercial vehicle owners, and private customers are increasingly seeking restoration services that reduce vehicle downtime and ensure quicker return to operation. This need for speed is encouraging service providers to adopt advanced diagnostic technologies, invest in skilled technicians, and implement more efficient repair processes. Improved turnaround times enhance operational efficiency and strengthen customer satisfaction and loyalty. As a result, the rising demand for quick turnaround in spare parts restoration is anticipated to contribute to 2.8% annual growth in the market.

Rising Consumer Preference For Certified Refurbished Parts Over New Parts - The rising consumer preference for certified refurbished parts over new parts is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the automobile parts restoration service market by 2030. Growing consumer preference for certified refurbished parts instead of brand-new components is accelerating the automobile parts restoration service market by increasing demand for dependable and cost-efficient alternatives. Customers are increasingly looking for parts that deliver assured performance at a lower cost than new replacements. Certified refurbishment and quality validation enhance credibility and build customer confidence, driving adoption among individual vehicle owners as well as fleet operators. This shift decreases reliance on new part production and supports the reuse and lifecycle extension of existing automotive components. Consequently, the rising consumer preference for certified refurbished parts over new parts is projected to contribute to around 2.3% annual growth in the market.

Rising Awareness About The Environmental Impact Of Scrapped Parts - The rising awareness about the environmental impact of scrapped parts is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the automobile parts restoration service market by 2030. Increasing awareness of the environmental consequences associated with scrapped automotive parts is boosting the automobile parts restoration service market by promoting the reuse and recycling of vehicle components. Both consumers and businesses are becoming more focused on reducing waste and lowering their carbon footprint. Restoring parts instead of disposing of them helps decrease landfill waste and preserves valuable raw materials. This growing emphasis on sustainability encourages regulatory backing and strengthens demand for environmentally responsible solutions. Therefore, the rising awareness about the environmental impact of scrapped parts is projected to contribute to approximately 2% annual growth in the market.

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In Automobile Parts Restoration Service Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the engine restoration market, the transmission restoration market, the brake system restoration market, the interior restoration market, the exterior restoration market, and the other service types market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $8 billion in market value by 2030, driven by rising demand for vintage and classic vehicle preservation, increasing disposable incomes among automotive enthusiasts, growing availability of advanced restoration materials and diagnostic technologies, expansion of e-commerce platforms for specialty auto parts, and heightened consumer preference for customization and vehicle longevity. This surge reflects the accelerating focus on preserving automotive heritage, enhancing vehicle performance and aesthetics, and extending product life cycles, fuelling transformative growth within the broader automotive aftermarket and restoration services industry.

The engine restoration market is projected to grow by $2 billion, the transmission restoration market by $2 billion, the brake system restoration market by $1 billion, the interior restoration market by $1 billion, the exterior restoration market by $1 billion, and the other service types market by $1 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

