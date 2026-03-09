ERIC ROBERTS, GOLDEN BROOKS, RUTA LEE & KATHY GARVER TO BE HONORED AT CHARMAINE BLAKE's OSCAR VIEWING GALA

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- CHARMAINE BLAKE PR FIRM PRESENTSSTAR-STUDDED RED CARPET OSCAR VIEWING GALA & GIFTING SUITE“A Night of Many Stars”

Benefiting the Faber Ryan Youth Foundation

Charmaine Blake PR Firm will present the Star-Studded Red Carpet Oscar Viewing Gala & Gifting Suite on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at the elegant Sofitel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills Ballroom.

HONORING LEGENDARY ACTOR ERIC ROBERTS WITH THE LEGACY AWARD

This highly anticipated Oscar Sunday celebration will bring together celebrities, industry leaders, media, influencers, and VIP guests for an unforgettable afternoon honoring excellence in film, television, and humanitarian achievement while supporting the Faber Ryan Youth Foundation, which empowers underserved youth through arts, mentorship, and life-enriching opportunities.

Guests Will Enjoy

Celebrity red carpet arrivals beginning at 2:00 PM

Award presentations beginning at 3:00 PM

Live viewing of the Academy Awards at 4:00 PM on a large high-definition screen

Luxury gift bags for VIP attendees

Elegant three-course dinner experience

Post-viewing after-party featuring a runway presentation by Beatta J Collection

HONOREES

Eric Roberts - Legacy Award (Featured Honoree)

Recognized for his extraordinary and enduring career in film and television spanning decades of acclaimed performances.

Golden Brooks - Humanitarian Award

Celebrated for her philanthropic leadership and impactful acting career, including her breakout role on Girlfriends and her recurring role on Power Book II: Ghost.

Kathy Garver - Golden Era of Hollywood Award

Honored for her iconic contributions to classic and contemporary entertainment. Best known for her starring role in Family Affair, Garver's extensive career also includes appearances in the Spider-Man and Superman television franchises, along with numerous film, television, and voice acting credits.

Miguel A. Núñez Jr. - Artist of Distinction Award

Recognized for his dynamic career in film and television, including Juwanna Mann, The Return of the Living Dead, and Tour of Duty, and currently appearing in the series The Family Business: New Orleans.

Jeff Gum - Producer Excellence Award

Recognized for his contributions as a producer and his work supporting film and television development.

Jamal Hill - Swimming Achievement Award

Recognized for his inspiring accomplishments as an Olympic-winning swimmer whose dedication, perseverance, and advocacy continue to motivate athletes and communities around the world.

SPECIAL GUESTS & CELEBRITY ATTENDEES (Expected)

Caleb Martin - Recurring roles on Landman and 1923

Sofia Milos - Known for her roles on CSI: Miami, The Sopranos, Friends, and Curb Your Enthusiasm

Jaden Lucas Miller - Currently appearing on CBS's Beyond the Gates and Hulu's Reasonable Doubt

Dania Ramirez - Star of Devious Maids and currently appearing on FOX's Alert: Missing Persons Unit

Kiki Haynes - Star of All the Queen's Men and For Better or Worse

Lalania Hudson - Model; daughter of Bill Hudson and sister of Kate Hudson

AJ Andrews - Contributor, EXTRA

Melanie Collins - Contributor, Entertainment Tonight

Annie To - Appears as Medic Nguyen on the Golden Globe-winning series The Pitt

Barbara Luna - Known for her role as Lt. Marlena Moreau in Star Trek and her work on One Life to Live

Anne Worley - Known for her appearances on Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In

Myrna Hansen - Actress, model, and Miss USA 1953; appeared in 77 Sunset Strip

Ruta Lee - Hollywood Walk of Fame honoree known for Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, Funny Face, and Witness for the Prosecution, and co-host of High Rollers with Alex Trebek

London Brown - Known for his role as Marvin Thomas in the STARZ series Power Book III: Raising Kanan

Stanley Livingston - Actor, producer, and director best known for his role as Chip Douglas on the classic sitcom My Three Sons

...and many more notable figures from film, television, music, and media.

Following the live Academy Awards broadcast, guests will transition into an elegant after-party celebration, highlighted by a high-fashion runway show from Beatta J Collection, bringing the evening to a glamorous close.

Special Tribute Performance

Shelley Michelle will present a special tribute performance honoring Marilyn Monroe.

SPONSORS

Booze Burner

LP Entertainment

