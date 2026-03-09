SHOCKING! Sports Reporter Allegedly Touched Inappropriately Live After India's T20 WC Triumph (WATCH)

An Indian sports reporter, who was covering the T20 World Cup 2026 final between India and New Zealand, was allegedly groped by a spectator following the Men in Blue's historic triumph at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, March 8.

Team India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, successfully defended their T20 World Cup crown with a dominant 96-run win over New Zealand in the final. With their historic title defence, India became the first team to win back-to-back titles and the third overall, and the first to win the T20 World Cup on home soil.

The T20 World Cup triumph was the Men in Blue's second consecutive ICC title, having previously clinched the Champions Trophy title last year, adding another prestigious title to their growing list of ICC achievements.

Shocking Incident Caught Live

Though Team India defended their T20 World Cup title, the celebration was marred by the shocking incident involving the reporter, Gargi Raut, who alleged that the man groped her while reporting live on TV.

In a video posted by Gargi on his X handle (formerly Twitter), she can be seen mid-report as a man walks behind her and allegedly touches her inappropriately, leaving her visibly shocked. Along with the video, the reporter urged the authorities to identify the person and stressed that reporters should work without any harassment.

“If you put your hands on me inappropriately. I will put your face on the internet. A reporter should be able to do their job without being touched inappropriately. @AhmedabadPolice.” Gargi Raut wrote on X.

If you put your hands on me inappropriately. I will put your face on the internet. A reporter should be able to do their job without being touched inappropriately. @AhmedabadPolice twitter/bGqOJGJWtD

- Gargi Raut (@gargiraut15) March 9, 2026

The incident took place after the spectators were leaving the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad after India's T20 World Cup final win. As the crowd dispersed, the reporter continued her live reporting, but the shocking act left her visibly shaken and highlighted the urgent need for safety measures for journalists covering large public events.

Netizens Express Shock Over the Incident

The sports reporter, Gargi Raut's video quickly went viral, drawing widespread outrage on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), where users and netizens called for swift action and stressed the importance of ensuring the safety of journalists at public events.

Taking to their X handles, users and netizens urged the Ahmedabad police to identify the name in the background, called for his immediate arrest, and condemned the audacity of the act. Others stressed women's safety in public spaces, demanded strict action from authorities, and urged justice for Gargi Raut to ensure reporters can work without fear.

@AhmedabadPolice this was the man in the background. Get him. Your city is being tipped as global sports City with Commonwealth Games and possibly Olympics too coming in. Nab him and make a statement. twitter/i5FVbyA4Hz

- Subhayan Chakraborty (@CricSubhayan) March 9, 2026

Let's make this creepy guy famous - @x do your thing.@AhmedabadPolice @CMOGuj- How can women be safe in your city?@gargiraut15 – Sorry that this happened to you twitter/e5isrboQNn

- Sanjay Lazar (@sjlazars) March 9, 2026

@AhmedabadPolice the man in the background. Ahmedabad is being tipped as a global sports City with Commonwealth Games and possibly Olympics too coming. Nab him and make a statement. I had to ask my reporter to leave the show and go in. @RevSportzGlobal @gargiraut15 Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) March 9, 2026

This is clear harrasment. Mf thought he can sneak and touch her ass and run away. @AhmedabadPolice arrest him asap twitter/uviqKTZmjY

- Ayush (@yush_18) March 9, 2026

What nonsense. @CMOGuj @AmitShahOffice - please take action. We are with you Gargi. People like these need to be put behind bars. @RevSportzGlobal @BoriaMajumdar FIR should be registered. @JayShah @ICC Please take action. Doesn't augur well for India's olympic bid. @PMOIndia

- Siddhartha Dasgupta (@SidVoice) March 9, 2026

Imagine molesting a woman on camera!! The utter brazenness and entitlement. Find and jail him.

- Nidhie Sharma (@IamNidhieSharma) March 9, 2026

This is disgusting. I strongly condemn. How audacious they can be. No fear. and what mentality is this. Criminals all around. This man must be behind bars at the earliest

- AkCricTalks (@AKCricTalks) March 9, 2026

This is so shameful. I hope Gargi takes the route of @alexbozarjiantv and sues this man once found needs to be plastered on the internet so no one like him dares this again.

- Neeraj Mathur (@neeraj) March 9, 2026

Respect journalists. No one has the right to touch a reporter inappropriately while they are doing their job.

- Adesh Shukla (@SonOfBharat_88) March 9, 2026

the worst thing is that guy looked at the camera and had no fear or shame. Hope this criminal is arrested asap @AhmedabadPolice

- sohom (@AwaaraHoon) March 9, 2026

If someone has the audacity to do this on camera, imagine what men like him might be doing when there are no cameras watching. محمد سلمان ‏فارسی (@AlFarsi1201) March 9, 2026

The incident has highlighted the urgent need for stricter protocols at large public gatherings, raising awareness about the safety of journalists, especially women, and sparking a broader conversation on accountability for harassment during live events.

It remains to be seen whether Ahmedabad police will swiftly identify and take action against the accused, sending a strong message on journalist safety and accountability for harassment at public events.

