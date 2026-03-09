Ondas Raises Q4 Revenue Outlook Ahead Of Earnings: ONDS Stock Rises Pre-Market
Shares of Ondas Holdings (ONDS) rose over 1% in pre-market trading on Monday after the company said it expects to report fourth-quarter revenue above its earlier forecast when it releases results on March 25.
For the fourth quarter of 2025, the company expects revenue between $29.1 million and $30.1 million, above earlier guidance of $27 million to $29 million. According to Fiscal data, Wall Street expects a revenue of $27.5 million. Net loss is projected between $20.4 million and $20.9 million.
For the full year 2025, Ondas now expects revenue of $49.7 million to $50.7 million, also higher than its previous forecast and above Street estimates of just above $48 million. Ondas anticipates a full-year net loss of $52.8 million to $53.3 million.
Looking ahead, the drone and wireless technology firm reaffirmed its 2026 revenue guidance of $170 million to $180 million.
