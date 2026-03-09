Metaguest.AI Announces CRA Review Of Payroll Remittances

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Metaguest Announces CRA Review of Payroll Remittances

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 9, 2026) - Metaguest Incorporated (CSE: METG) (OTCQB: MGSTF) ("Metaguest" or the "Company") an AI technology company transforming the hospitality sector through intelligent guest engagement, announces that the Canada Revenue Agency ("CRA") has conducted a review of the Company's payroll remittances covering the 2024 and 2025 taxation years.

Following the review, the Company has been advised that the amount owing is approximately $536,000, including interest and penalties. The Company notes that approximately $112,000 of this amount has been satisfied through the application of available CRA refunds.

The Company further notes that the amounts relate to historical payroll remittances and confirms that it is current with its ongoing payroll remittances.

The Company is working cooperatively with the CRA to resolve the matter and expects to establish appropriate arrangements with respect to the remaining balance. The Company continues to operate its business in the normal course.

The Company has reflected its best estimate of amounts owing in its financial records and will update such estimates as additional information becomes available.

About Metaguest Incorporated

Metaguest is a next-generation technology company focused on enhancing the guest experience through advanced AI solutions. Its flagship platform provides an end-to-end guest engagement ecosystem, covering everything from pre-arrival to post-departure. Features include on-property e-commerce with digital payments, real-time service requests, mobile check-out, personalized in-room controls, local experience and event bookings, and a multilingual virtual concierge-all accessible without downloading an app or visiting a website. Hotels, resorts, and short-term rental operators use Metaguest to boost efficiency, drive incremental revenue, and elevate customer satisfaction.

