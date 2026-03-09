Take 5 Oil Change Adds New Spokane Valley, Washington Shop To Better Serve Local Drivers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Locally owned and operated Take 5 Oil Change expands footprint with new location, delivering fast oil changes and friendly service

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash., March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Take 5 Oil Change, a leading provider of fast, friendly, and simple car maintenance, announced today the grand opening of its Spokane Valley shop at 4920 E Sprague Ave., locally owned and operated by Bunnys Oil Monkeys LLC. The new location marks the brand's third shop in the greater Spokane area, bringing fast and simple routine car maintenance to local drivers. Featuring three service bays, customers can remain comfortably in their car while receiving a high-quality oil change in about 10 minutes.

"Opening a third Take 5 Oil Change in the area gives local drivers a fast, friendly way to maintain their vehicles and remove the hassle from car care," said Phil Hoblet, Senior Vice President of Franchise at Take 5 Oil Change. "Being part of the Spokane community matters to us, which is why in 2025 our locally operated shops contributed more than $30,000 to organizations including Sacred Heart Children's Hospital, Spokane Public Radio, Hoopfest, and Pumpkinfest."

Take 5 Oil Change continues to scale its nationwide expansion as consumer demand grows for fast, transparent car care that fits into busy lifestyles. In fact, the majority of Take 5 locations are 2025 CARFAX Top-Rated Service Centers based on verified customer reviews, with an average rating of 4.7 out of 5.

At every Take 5 Oil Change, customers stay comfortably in their cars while technicians complete a high-quality oil change in just about 10 minutes. Every service includes free tire pressure checks, fluid top-offs, and complimentary bottled water. This simple, customer-first model has helped Take 5 Oil Change build loyalty and fuel strong growth across almost 1,300 locations nationwide.

“As a locally owned and operated Take 5 Oil Change franchise, we're able to bring Spokane Valley the speed and consistency of a trusted national brand while delivering the personal service and accountability of a neighborhood shop,” said Jeffrey Gross, Owner and Operator of Bunnys Oil Monkeys LLC.“Our team is focused on delivering excellent, honest service and building long-term relationships with Spokane Valley drivers.”

To celebrate the grand opening, Take 5 Oil Change will be offering customers $25 toward any oil change for a limited time. Take 5 Oil Change also honors service members with a year-round 25% discount on oil changes for all U.S. military veterans and active-duty personnel at participating locations. In addition, the brand proudly supports Folds of Honor, providing educational scholarships to the families of fallen and disabled service members.

For more information or to find a Take 5 Oil Change location near you, please visit take5/locations.

ABOUT TAKE 5 OIL CHANGE

Take 5 Oil Change® revolutionized the industry in 1984 by introducing the stay-in-your-car oil change, making vehicle maintenance faster, easier, and more convenient. The brand has grown to almost 1,300 company-owned and franchised service centers across North America. Known for its quick, friendly service, Take 5 Oil Change completes oil changes in about 10 minutes on average, while also checking tire pressure, topping off essential fluids and performing routine vehicle maintenance. As part of Driven BrandsTM, the largest automotive services company in North America, Take 5 Oil Change continues to grow its presence across the U.S. and Canada. For more information or to find a location, visit or follow along on Facebook and Instagram. To learn more about Take 5 Oil Change franchise opportunities, visit .





New Take 5 Oil Change in Spokane Valley

Media Contact:

Konnect Agency

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at