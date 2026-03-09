The Money Signal: From Main Street To Wall Street Podcast With The Einstein Of Wall Street Launches

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- GLORION MEDIA today announced the official launch of“The Money Signal: From Main Street to Wall Street,” a new intelligence driven podcast that bridges real time consumer sentiment with Wall Street trading perspective. The show is co hosted by consumer intelligence expert Tsvetta Kaleynska and veteran New York Stock Exchange trader Peter Tuchman, widely recognized as the Einstein of Wall Street.

Produced and owned by GLORION MEDIA, the podcast introduces a differentiated format that integrates social listening intelligence with live economic experience. Each episode examines how digital consumer conversations, leadership psychology, macro trends, and behavioral signals influence business decisions, capital flows, and market dynamics.

“The Money Signal” focuses on translating complex economic and behavioral patterns into clear, actionable insights for founders, executives, investors, and globally curious audiences. The program covers market psychology, trading dynamics, consumer sentiment trends, and the cultural forces shaping today's investment landscape.

Notable guest conversations include former FBI hostage negotiator and bestselling author Chris Voss, with additional high profile business and market leaders scheduled for upcoming episodes.

The show's editorial approach is powered by real time social listening data, leveraging Kaleynska's extensive background in global consumer conversation analysis through her work at RILA GLOBAL CONSULTING. By grounding discussions in live digital sentiment, the podcast aims to surface early signals that traditional financial commentary often overlooks.

“Markets move on information, but increasingly they also move on consumer behavior and digital sentiment,” said co host Tsvetta Kaleynska.“The Money Signal was created to help audiences understand what consumers are actually saying in real time and how those conversations can translate into market momentum.”

Co host Peter Tuchman brings decades of on-floor New York Stock Exchange experience and a significant global following to the program. Known for his real time market perspective and high visibility on the trading floor, Tuchman provides institutional context and trader insight to complement the show's consumer intelligence lens.

“The Money Signal: From Main Street to Wall Street” is designed for business leaders, decision makers, market participants, and intellectually curious audiences seeking a clearer view of how Main Street behavior connects to broader economic outcomes.

The podcast is distributed across major streaming platforms and supported by GLORION MEDIA's performance driven digital distribution and influencer amplification strategy.

About GLORION MEDIA

GLORION MEDIA is a New York City based podcast advertising and influencer media company founded by CEO Tsvetta Kaleynska. The company provides podcast advertising, social media promotion, and influencer led media distribution, helping brands reach high value audiences through intelligence led digital amplification. Powered by real time social listening, GLORION MEDIA aligns brand messaging with what consumers and investors are actively discussing online.

